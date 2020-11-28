HRVY gets 'Strictly's' first perfect score of the series - and it's Janette Manrara's first full marks ever
Popstar HRVY has got the first perfect score of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 for his couple’s choice routine.
It was also a record in two other ways - the first time anyone has bagged a perfect score in week six of any series, and the first time his professional dance partner Janette Manrara has scored a full house in her time on the show.
The pair bowled over the judges with their couple’s choice street/commercial routine to Coldplay’s Sky Full of Stars, earning 10s across the board from Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.
In fact, tough-to-please Revel Horwood even labelled the dance “the greatest of all time”.
He said: “G.O.A.T. Goat, darling.
“It stands for greatest of all time.”
Mabuse, who is back as a judge after two weeks off quarantining from a trip to Germany, said: “What a night to come back to, unbelievable.”
Head judge Ballas also praised Manrara, saying: “This was some of the best choreography I’ve seen in couple’s choice.”
After they had danced, HRVY was left in tears from an emotional live video call with his family who told him how proud they felt.
HRVY followed Jamie Laing’s Tango performance with Karen Hauer, which was a lower scorer on 24 points but impressed the viewers.
Fans of the show couldn’t believe how much the Made in Chelsea star had improved since the start of the series, especially after last week’s couple’s choice routine which topped the leaderboard on 29 points.
Ballas told him: “Once you start getting your musicality stronger, the sky’s the limit for you, young man.”
Mabuse had been replaced on the judging panel by Anton Du Beke for two weeks while she was quarantining and said that she was delighted to be back.
She said: “It was such a joy to watch from home on the couch, but nothing better than to be here.”
Strictly Come Dancing continues with the results show tomorrow night at 7.25pm on BBC One.