HRPS Investigating Milton Pharmacy Robbery

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a recent robbery at the Santa Maria Medical Centre in Milton on the evening of April 26 2022.

HRPS is seeking two suspects. One a black male approximately 5″8 inch tall wearing a black hoodie, pants, and black shoes. The second described as a 6″ tall man wearing a blue hoodie with white logo on the chest, black pants, and black sunglasses.

The first suspect held the front door while the second approached a staff member, and demanded they open the narcotics safe. The second suspect stole narcotics, and cash from the register. The suspects fled the scene in a stolen 2017 blue Jaguar F5, which has been recovered. These are the same suspects believed to be involved in similar robberies in Peel Region, earlier the same day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Malatar of 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at: 905-825-4777 ext. 2417. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through their website

By Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter