HRPS Identifies Two Suspects in Daytime Carjacking

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has identified two suspects in a brazen daytime carjacking that happened Wednesday morning at around 9:30 a.m. in Milton. Police noticed a truck moving erratically in the Holly Ave and Derry Rd. area, and were unable to stop it. The carjacking was reported 10 minutes later at 9:40 at the Metro plaza at 1050 Kennedy Circle.

Police have served warrants on 38-year old Shawn Moore, and 37-year old Shawn Moore; both of Brampton Ontario.

Moore is wanted on charges of:Robbery

Walker is wanted for:

These men are considered dangerous. If you see either of please call police immediately. If you have any information on their whereabouts call the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at: 905-825-4777 ext. 2416 or submit tips through Halton Crimestoppers’ at: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or their website: www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

HRPS Tips In Case of a Carjacking

Use Heightened Awareness in the Following Areas:

Safety Tips for parked cars

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter