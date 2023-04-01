HRPS Charge Four in Connection Stolen Vehicles

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS)'s Regional Auto Theft Task Force has arrested four suspects in connection four stolen trucks.

Police were made aware of four stolen 2022 Dodge Rams over a two day period of March 27-28. On March 28 investigators located the trucks at two different apartment complexes in the Dixie Rd and Queen St East in Brampton along with two additional vehicles reported stolen from Hamilton.

On March 29 police stopped a vehicle in the same area, and arrested four occupants.

19-year old Jean Gabriel Israel of Montreal is charged with:

24 year old Sara Ragoubi of Montreal is charged with:

16 year old male from Montreal has been charged with:

19 year old Iria Urizar-Fortin of Montreal has been charged with:

All four suspects are being held in custody pending the outcome of a bail hearing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Regional Auto Task Force at: 905-825-4747 ext. 3407. Information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone: 1-800-222-847 (TIPS) or through the website at: www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter