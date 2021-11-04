HRPA Fall Conference to Address Talent Retention and Other HR Trends

Seasonal conference to tackle current and future planning to address workforce needs

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With pre- and post-pandemic challenges, there is a balancing act of tackling what is immediately on the horizon, thinking about how to build resilient workplaces and workforces, and anticipating what future risks lie ahead.

To help HR professionals and business leaders ensure their organizations are best positioned to wade through today’s murky waters, the Human Resources Professionals Association is pleased to introduce the HRPA 2021 Fall Conference.



WHAT: HRPA 2021 Fall Conference - Ready, Set, Go: Overcoming Challenges and Moving Forward with Confidence and Resilience

WHEN: November 16 – 18, 2021



Over three half-days, this online conference will cover topical issues in HR, such as:

Getting ready for what is on the horizon: The conference will delve into the phenomenon called “The Great Resignation,” the conundrum of laws applicable to workplaces and tools to facilitate a smooth re-entry into the workforce while accounting for possible disruptions.

Building resilient organizations and workforces: Session speakers will address workforce agility and the role this plays in ensuring organizational success. Topics explored will include tools to facilitate belonging, design high-functioning teams and ensure mental health stays at the forefront.

Preparing for the long road ahead: Conference attendees can expect to learn how to tackle pressing workplace issues and plan for the long-term impact of COVID-19. The sessions will address how HR professionals can help unlock human potential by managing disability, building diverse workforces, and fostering safe and compliant workplaces.

“This conference is an exciting opportunity for attendees to learn from HR leaders about high-priority topics like talent retention and upskilling, policy development, occupational health and safety and risk mitigation,” says Kris Tierney, CHRP, CHRL, Vice-President, Human Resources and Learning at HRPA. “Seasoned experts will also take a deep dive into today’s hot topics like navigating vaccinations, and addressing hybrid work and organizational culture, all with a keen eye on human rights and equity, diversity and inclusion.”

