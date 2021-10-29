HRM to reveal sites for emergency modular housing units next week, councillor says

Some of the people currently camping at Meagher Park in Halifax are expected to transition into modular housing units HRM is currently renovating. (Gareth Hampshire/CBC - image credit)

The locations for 24 modular units the Halifax Regional Municipality is buying to house people currently living in tents and other temporary shelters will be announced next week, according to Waye Mason, the councillor for Halifax South Downtown.

The units, described as similar to those seen in industrial camps, can provide accommodations for up to 73 people.

"It's a huge relief; we're running against time here," Mason said. "We don't want people living in tents and substandard accommodation, and winter is coming. It's going to start snowing soon."

The municipality has said there will be two sites: one in Halifax and one in Dartmouth. It's in the process of renovating the trailer-like units and preparing the utilities.

Plans for wraparound support services

The municipality has been under pressure to come up with housing solutions for people experiencing homelessness since police took down shelters and tents from encampments in local parks in August.

P.A.D.S., a local advocacy group that stands for Permanent, Accessible, Dignified and Safer Housing, said it's anxious to hear more details.

With the weather turning wetter and cooler, "people are on edge," said Victoria Levack of P.A.D.S.

A key part of the announcement Levack is waiting for is on the wraparound supports for those who will be living in the units.

"I hope that they will have appropriate staffing for these places because many of our residents require support for addictions and PTSD. They don't just need bricks and mortar, they need help," she said.

The provincial Department of Community Services said in a statement it is working with HRM to "identify who is best positioned to provide services and supports in the modular units."

Hotel conversion could house 65 people

People staying at the Gerald B. Gray Memorial Arena in Dartmouth are expected to transition into the units at the Dartmouth site that is yet to be announced. Up to 25 people have been staying at the arena.

The initial projection was for the facility to be available until Oct. 31, but HRM offered reassurance Thursday that people will be able to remain there until alternate accommodations are available.

Another alternative emerged Thursday, with news that the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia plans to convert an old hotel in Dartmouth into supportive housing.

The organization expects to close on a deal shortly for the former Travelodge Suites, which it believes will accommodate about 65 people.

"We've never seen anything like this and it's a gift," said Jim Graham, the executive director of the association.

The project will be targeted toward people who are homeless, with a quarter of the rooms being made available to women.

It's a game changer. - Jim Graham Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia

Graham said there's a lot of work to be done, but is hoping rooms will be ready soon.

"It will be an empty building with things to deal with, but our aim is to get those things done and get it occupied as quickly as we can so that people don't have to spend the dark, dirty winter months outside," he said.

The purchase of the hotel is happening with more than $6 million from a federal rapid housing initiative that Graham confirmed Halifax regional council is supporting.

Additional funds of around $3.5 million are being provided in capital costs from the province, he said, in addition to another $2.4 million in federal funds.

"It's a game changer," Graham said, adding he expects further details to be officially announced next week.

