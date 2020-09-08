Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Others Come Together to Ring in Rakesh Roshan’s 71st Birthday!

The lockdown imposed, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, created a difficult situation for many people. Things were not normal and to get adjusted to it was a task. From avoiding social gathering to maintaining social distancing to no celebrations or parties, all these things are new. During the lockdown period, many families decided to keep the celebration a virtual affair. Remember Hrehaan’s birthday and Rakesh and Pinky Roshan’s online anniversary celebrations? But ever since the unlock phase has happened and the rules are been a bit eased, families are now able to meet and have simple gatherings at home. Hrithik Roshan and Family Celebrate Pinky-Rakesh Roshan's Wedding Anniversary Virtually.

Also Read | Beyonce Sharma Jayegi Funny Memes and Jokes Are Twitterati's Way of Apologising to The American Songwriter Beyoncé For Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter's Latest Bollywood Song!

Well, the Roshans came together for a lovely celebration, for Rakesh Roshan’s 71st birthday. The actor – director of Hindi Cinema celebrated his 71st birthday on Sunday, September 6. The entire Roshan family came together for a mini-gathering and Hrithik Roshan has also shared a pic from the occasion. We can see Rakesh Roshan slicing the birthday cake and his wife, children, grandchildren and others singing for him. It is a indeed a sweet pic and we’re happy to see them all together in the same frame. Rakesh Roshan Denies Reports That Hrithik Roshan Will Play Four Roles In Krrish 4.

Rakesh Roshan’s 71st Birthday Celebration

Also Read | Do You Think Tiger Shroff Should Work With #MeToo Accused Vikas Bahl in His Next?





A Yummy View Of The Birthday Cake





While sharing the pic, Hrithik Roshan captioned it as, “This sunday was Dads 71st birthday. We, his family with all our idiosyncrasies ended up having a GREAT time. I think that sentence says a lot. I suspect we are all growing up.” Looks like the Roshans have had a great fam-jam!