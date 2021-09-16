Hrithik Roshan Replies to Instagram User Remarking About Seepage in His House

Hrithik Roshan had recently taken to social media to post a photo of his 'lazy breakfast date' with his mother Pinkie Roshan. However, what triggered a long discussion on Twitter and Instagram was the seepage (seelan) on the actor's wall. Several users pointed out how it's a staple of a Mumbai house.

Reacting to Hrithik's post one user commented: "Gaur se dekhiye Hrithik Roshan ke ghar mein silan (Look carefully, there's seepage in Hrithik's house)." To this, the War actor replied: "Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (Living in a rented apartment currently. Buying my own house soon)." In a follow-up comment, Hrithik joked: "Aur silan nahi hogi toh silan ko thik karne ka maza kaise aaega bhai? (If there's no seepage, there won't be any fun repairing it)".

On the work front, Hrithik is currently preparing for his next film with Deepika Padukone, titled Fighter.

