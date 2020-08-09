Hrithik Roshan celebrates 17 years of Koi...Mil Gaya, Preity Zinta calls the film an 'unforgettable experience'

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta got all nostalgic as her sci-fi movie Koi... Mil Gaya completed 17 years of its release on Saturday.

Zinta took to the social media handle late on Saturday, 8 August, to recall the memories attached to the film, which she says to be the "sweetest" movie she ever did.

On Instagram, the 45-year-old star shared a brief clip of the song 'Idhar Chala Main Udar Chala' -- a song from the flick sung by Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan.

The actor thanked the entire cast of the film, including director Rakesh Roshan, Farah Khan, co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Rekha for making the movie an "unforgettable experience."

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who played the lead in the movie also marked the milestone completion of the movie on Twitter on Saturday. Roshan played the role of an intellectually-disabled boy coming in contact with an alien and making wonders in the scientific field.

Check out her post here

The War actor shared a montage video comprising stills, and videos from the movie that featured his character Rohit sharing some sweet, adorable moments with Jaadu, the alien friend. >Check out his post here

Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again. Miss you jaadu. #KoiMilGaya pic.twitter.com/vGmE2g6Kxc " Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 8, 2020

The film was released in 2003 and was followed by its sequels Krrish and Krrish 3

