Hrithik Refuses to Date Any Woman After Break-up: Kangana
The Mumbai Police has decided to transfer a complaint filed by Hrithik Roshan in 2016 from cyber cell to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.
The police told the publication that the decision to transfer the case was taken on the request of Hrithik's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, who had written to the police commissioner stating that there was no progress in the investigation. In his letter, Jethmalani insisted that the probe be completed at the earliest.
Following news of the transfer of the case, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to write, "His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again. @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?"
His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye? https://t.co/qh6pYkpsIP
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 14, 2020
In his complaint in 2016, Hrithik Roshan had alleged that someone posing as him was emailing Kangana Ranaut from a fabricated ID.
Kangana Ranaut had, however, claimed that the ID was given to her by Hrithik himself and they were communicating through that till May 2014. Hrithik Roshan had also reportedly submitted his laptop and phone to the police while they were probing the case.
Kangana and Hrithik, who had worked together in Kites and Kriish 3, had served notices to each other in 2016. Hrithik sent a legal notice after Kangana called him a "silly ex" in an interview. He also quashed claims that they were having an affair.
A number of reports had claimed that Kangana had sent several mails to Hrithik when they were reportedly dating in 2014. Hrithik had said then that he received around 1439 emails from Kangana, most of which were "personal and absurd".
Kangana had alleged then that Hrithik gave her the new ID as he did not want his divorce proceedings to be hampered.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
