HRH Princess Olympia of Greece’s Favourite Things

(The Organic Pharmacy)

Princess Olympia of Greece has been a fixture on the fashion scene since she attended her first Couture show at age 11.

The socialite and model is a member of the Greek royal family (if the name didn’t give it away). She is the oldest child of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece (son of the last King of Greece) and childrenswear designer Marie-Chantal Miller, and counts our very own Prince Charles as her godfather. Her family tree has branches in New York to Diane Von Frustenburg and the current Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II.

The London-based beauty grew up in Chelsea and has campaigns with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Bulgari under her belt. She’s also been featured in publications across the globe including Harper’s Bazaar, Tatler and Vogue Thailand.

In her latest venture, Princess Olympia has entered the beauty sphere with a collaboration with The Organic Pharmacy. We caught up with royal to discover the items she can’t live without.

What are you up to at the moment?

Aside from my collaboration with The Organic Pharmacy that just launched – my new Hyaluronic Glow Serum - I’m doing some other exciting projects that I can’t talk about yet. Stay tuned.

Can you walk us through your beauty routine?

I start my morning using The Organic Pharmacy’s Peppermint Face Wash or Cetaphil (which I use if my skin is irritated) for 60 seconds and massage my face whilst I do it to wake me up. I then use my The Organic Pharmacy Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum from my collaboration to hydrate and plump my skin, followed by their Manuka Face Cream, which is really light and keeps my skin super clear. I finish my routine with their Lifting Eye Gel and Cellular Protection Sunscreen SPF 50.

At night I alternate between Cetaphyl or The Organic Pharmacy’s Carrot Butter Cleanser depending on how my skin feels - again for 60 seconds. As you can tell, I’m a fan of The Organic Pharmacy which led me to launch my first ever skincare product – the product is high tech and organic, encouraging your skin to glow naturally.

Story continues

(HRH Princess Olympia of Greece)

What is your self-care ritual?

I walk my dog Echo in the park and keep really cosy and read a nice book cuddled up.

What are you wardrobe staples?

Blue boyfriend jeans, combat boots and big jumper layered over a T-shirt. But when I go out at night, I love to dress up. Generally for me, it’s all about the shoes and handbag.

Can you talk us through your favourite jewellery pieces?

I have a really close relationship with Chaumet and I love wearing the BEE my love rings stacked and their collection is fabulous.

What’s the one item you can’t live without?

An evil eye bracelet, I never take it off.

What’s on your bookshelf right now?

I am reading the Magus by John Fowles.

Read More

Best diamond jewellery shops: Where to buy online in the UK

Best anklets to buy online: Stylish gold and silver jewellery

Best online jewellery shops from affordable to designer jewellery