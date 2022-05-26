What are HR 8 and HR 1446? Gun control bills still await Senate votes after Texas shooting

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Mourning and outrage continue to reverberate across the nation following a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. And, amid a long history of gun violence in the United States, increased gun control legislation is still uncertain in Congress.

There are notably two gun bills that have been passed in the House, but not yet in the Senate: H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, both of which would tighten gun sales regulations by expanding background checks.

The Tuesday shooting in Uvalde, Texas, marks the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Live updates: Victims of deadly Texas school rampage were inside one classroom, official says; shaken community mourns

In the aftermath of horrific shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo and elsewhere, many Americans continue to call on Congress to take immediate action on gun control legislation.

'Enough': Steve Kerr gives emotional speech after school shooting; LeBron James, more react

President Joe Biden also called on lawmakers to “stand up to the gun lobby,” and Vice President Kamala Harris said, "As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action."

What would House gun control bills H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446 do? And what is the outlook for Senate votes? Here's what you need to know.

'Enough is enough': Biden calls on lawmakers to take action after Uvalde school shooting

What is H.R. 8?

H.R. 8, or The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, would expand background checks on individuals seeking to purchase or transfer firearms – including for private individuals and groups, closing the "Gun Show Loophole." The requirements would apply to online sales.

While current federal law requires background checks only for licensed gun dealers, H.R. 8 would make it illegal for anyone who is not a licensed firearm importer, manufacturer or dealer to trade or sell firearms. Still, the legislation would not create a registry or other federal mechanisms for review.

The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 is the current version of H.R. 8, which passed in March 2021. The bill also previously passed in 2019, when Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., originally introduced it. Both House votes received some bipartisan support.

H.R. 8 did not receive a Senate vote in 2019. Thompson reintroduced the legislation in 2021.

What is H.R. 1446?

Also in March 2021, the House passed H.R. 1446, or the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021.

H.R. 1446 would close the "Charleston Loophole," a gap in federal law that lets gun sales proceed without a completed background check if three businesses days have passed. The legislation would extend the initial background check review period to 10 business days – and, if that period elapsed, require the purchaser to ask the FBI to complete its investigation before receiving authorization.

H.R. 1446 is linked to a 2015 shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, where a white supremacist obtained firearms through the loophole and later killed nine Black people at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

Charleston shooting: Shooting victims, DOJ reach $88M settlement

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., who introduced H.R. 1446, called the bill "an important step Congress must take to address the epidemic of gun violence in this country."

Similar to H.R. 8, H.R. 1446 was previously passed in 2019 – but it stalled in the Senate, which was then under Republican control.

March 2021: House passes bills to expand background checks for gun sales and close 'Charleston loophole'

H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446 passed in House, uncertain future in Senate

On Wednesday, The U.S. Senate Periodical Press Gallery announced that both H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446 have been placed on the Senate's Legislative Calendar of Business. But it's currently unclear when they will be brought to the chamber's floor.

Also on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., signaled that he wouldn't bring a vote on gun control legislation this week, because he doesn't expect enough Republican votes. But Schumer said he would call for a Thursday vote on a motion to proceed with the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act (H.R. 350), which the House passed last week following the mass shooting in Buffalo.

"We are going to vote on gun legislation. The American people are tired of moments of silence," Schumer said on Wednesday. "We can use the domestic terrorism bill tomorrow to begin … considering gun safety amendments."

Schumer's plea to GOP: Be in 'shoes of these parents'

The future of both H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446 remains uncertain, particularly because of the projected lack of Republican votes. In the House, both bills received some bipartisan support, but it's unlikely that the Senate will reach the 60 votes required to overcome a filibuster – as most Senate Republicans have historically not supported the increased gun control legislation.

When Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., requested unanimous consent for the Senate to vote on H.R. 8 last December following a school shooting in Michigan, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, objected.

"This bill is hostile toward lawful gun owners and lawful firearm transactions," Grassley said in December. "So-called universal background checks will not prevent crime and will turn otherwise law-abiding citizens into criminals.”

In the hours following the Tuesday shooting in Uvalde, House members called on the Senate to act.

"Our work is in saving lives, but the Senate’s inaction is failing. No excuses. Abolish the filibuster and pass meaningful gun legislation. Now," Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., wrote on Twitter.

"The House has taken a significant step to curb gun violence by passing a bill to require background checks," Thompson wrote. "Senate Republicans need to stop playing politics with the lives of our children – every day that they wait, more people die. That’s unacceptable."

Murphy also delivered a powerful speech to his colleagues on Tuesday.

"What are we doing?" Murphy asked. "Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate? Why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself in a position of authority, if your answer is that as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing?"

'What are we doing?': Sen. Chris Murphy gives emotional speech on Texas elementary school shooting

Contributing: Matthew Brown, John Bacon and Celina Tebor, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What are HR 8, HR 1446? Gun control legislation awaiting Senate votes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • An airline employee squared up with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • Flames' Milan Lucic ejected for hit on Oilers goalie Mike Smith

    Milan Lucic was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Mike Smith.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Oilers, Flames fans get engaged during Battle of Alberta playoff game

    The heated Battle of Alberta rivalry couldn't get in the way of true love.

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Alphonso Davies back in squad for Canada's three matches in June international window

    Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, sidelined from international play since November, returns to action with Canada for June games against Iran, Curaçao and Honduras. The 21-year-old from Edmonton missed Canada's last six outings after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19. Davies, named CONCACAF men's player of the year in April, returned to Bayern Munich's starting 11 for its April 6 Champions League quarterfinal against Spain's Villarreal, ma

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.