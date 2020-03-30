HQ Trivia quiz app makes surprise comeback after intervention from mystery investor

HQ Trivia's original host Scott Rogowsky and British host Sharon Carpenter - HQ Trivia

HQ Trivia, the popular quiz app that shut down in February, is returning to mobile phones after an anonymous investor stepped in to fund the company.

On Sunday afternoon users received a push notification announcing the game's return before Rus Yusupov, the company's co-founder and chief executive, tweeted to confirm that a quiz would begin at 9pm New York time.

The twice-daily games, which at their peak had over 2m players, took place live on a mobile app and allow players to win money by answering quiz questions against the clock.

But they abruptly ended in February, with the company laying off around 25 workers after struggling with declining user numbers and rising costs.

Launched in 2017, HQ Trivia had also suffered internal ructions and the death of co-founder Colin Kroll in December 2018.

Previous host, comedian Matt Richards, said on Twitter that he would be returning for the revival, and added that players who had been unable to claim cash prizes would now be able to do so.

Yo. You heard??!? @hqtrivia is back tonight at 9pm eastern! Download the app now! Also if you been waiting to cash out, you’ll be able to this week! 💵💵💵💵 — Matt Richards (@mattwasfunny) March 30, 2020

The return is thought to be permanent rather than a one-off, and the identity of the investor is not being disclosed at their own request.

The game also had a UK version, hosted by presenter Sharon Carpenter, as well as country-specific games for Germany and Australia, but these ended in December 2018.

It is currently not clear whether they will be revived alongside the US version.

Several people had speculated on social media that the worldwide coronavirus-related lockdowns presented the perfect opportunity for a mobile-based quiz app, with millions of potential players across the US and Europe unable to leave their homes and looking for other forms of entertainment.