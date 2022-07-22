HPEPH now offering second COVID-19 booster shot

According to a media release from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health on July 13, individuals 18 years of age and older can now access a second COVID-19 booster vaccine at various locations across the region starting on July 14. Eligible residents who wish to get this second booster shot are asked to visit the HPEPH COVID-19 vaccines page at www.hpePublicHealth.ca/vaccine-booking for clinic information.

HPEPH issued a July 13 media release stating that on July 14, individuals over 18 years of age can now access a second COVID-19 booster shot to help prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 in the community. The Public Health Agency of Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization had recommended a second booster dose for vulnerable populations and those over 18 years of age here in Canada in the fall through their advisory committee statement late last month. These second boosters are available as long as it has been five months, or 140 days after their first booster shot. Three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine continue to give good protection for young, healthy individuals and they can determine if they feel they need the second booster, as it will be available to them.

HPEPH strongly recommends this second booster shot for people with underlying health issues or those who work with vulnerable populations. Some examples of the former are; those aged 60 years and older, First Nation, Inuit and Metis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members over the age of 18 years, residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes or Elder Care Lodge and older adults living in other congregate settings that provide assisted living and health services and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Boosters improve protection against severe outcomes by up to 90 per cent according to Health Canada, and may also diminish the risk of a post COVID-19 condition.

There is expected to be a new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine that will likely to be approved this fall by Health Canada, according to www.COVID-19.Ontario.ca, This enhanced vaccine would provide more protection against Omicron variants, so some healthy candidates for the second booster may elect, in consultation with their healthcare provider, to wait for this updated vaccine versus getting a second booster shot.

In Hastings Prince Edward, 87 per cent of residents 12 years of age and older have had two doses, but only 60 per cent have gotten their first booster shot.

Dr. Ethan Toumishey, medical officer of health and CEO at HPEPH, says that they are seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases, both in HPE and across the province, as a seventh wave goes across Canada, fueled primarily by the Omicron BA.5 variant.

“Individuals who have any underlying health conditions or those who spend a significant amount of time with vulnerable populations are encouraged to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. As many residents plan to travel and socialize over the summer, getting a booster dose will help increase your protection against serious infection and reduce the risk of transmitting the virus. This is especially important for those who are more vulnerable to severe illness,” he said in the media release.

HPEPH advises people to continue to take precautions against COVID-19, such as wearing a well-fitted three-layer mask, physical distancing, staying home if you’re sick and washing hands frequently. To procure the second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they ask that residents visit the HPEPH vaccines page at www.hpePublicHealth.ca/vaccine-booking to find the nearest clinic offering the booster dose. They say they are working to expand appointment availability for those who are eligible, so they ask for patience while they do so. With this increase in eligibility, appointments will be necessary for people aged 18 years to 59 years, with the exception of any pop-up clinics that HPEPH offers throughout the summer. Pharmacies will also be offering the boosters, and their locations and information can be found at www.covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

Some pharmacies in Bancroft have seen an increase in people seeking the second COVID-19 booster shot. Nilay Patel, the pharmacist and owner at Shoppers Drug Mart confirmed this.

“Yes! We did see a huge increase in phone calls as well as walk-in people who were wondering about getting their booster shot. We are currently doing them on walk in basis for this week and going forward from next week, we’ll be doing vaccines every day on an appointment basis,” he says.

Nancy Wiechenthal, the owner and pharmacist at North Hastings Family Pharmacy hasn’t seen a huge increase in requests for boosters.

“Several people, at a slightly higher risk, were awaiting the age to be lowered below 60 and have now come forward. The number of bookings has been around 40 since the announcement. Changes in the government supply chain have made it so it’s about a nine day turnaround from when the doses are ordered until we have them in hand so it’s a little more difficult to plan. One train of thought is that people are waiting for the booster in development that will help protect against the sub-variants as well. Currently we are administering Moderna and will add Pfizer once it becomes available again,” she says. “Anyone wanting to be immunized can put their name on our waiting list at http://northhastingsfamilypharmacy.com/covid-vaccine/.“

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times

