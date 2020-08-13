HPBOSE declares Class 10 revaluation results; check scores at official website hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10 revaluation/rechecking on its official website - hpbose.org.

Students who have applied for revaluation and rechecking can visit the official website and check the result.

The HPBOSE had declared the state board Class 10 results 2020 on 9 June. A total of 68.11 percent students had passed the examination.

The examinations were conducted from 5 to 19 March at 2,227 exam centres across the state. Around 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the examination.

The Class 10 board results 2020 saw a significant rise in pass percentage as compared to last year when a total of 60.79 percent students had cleared the examination.

The board has decided to publish the revaluation and rechecking result online this year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising number of coronavirus cases.

In 2019, pass percentage was 64.33 percent among girls and 57.48 percent among boys. However, as many as 27,197 students had failed the exams in 2020 and 5,617 students were slated to appear for compartment exams. Of the students passed, a total of 23 girls and 14 boys managed top bag the top ten spots in the merit list.

Steps to check HPBOSE Class 10th revaluation/ rechecking results 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh board - hpbose.org. >Step 2: Click on 'Results' tab at the top of the homepage >Step 3: A new page will open where you have to click on the link that mentions '10th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, March-2020.' >Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your matric exam roll number and press the 'Search' button. >Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout.

Here's the direct link to check the result - https://hpbose.org/Result/RevalResult_10.aspx?E=1

