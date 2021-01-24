Hot deal: QVC just knocked $300 off this HP Touch laptop — and get a free $80 printer!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Steal of the century: Get a free printer with this HP 15 Touch Laptop. (Photo: QVC)

Amazing laptops at amazing discounts don’t come around often, so when they do, it pays to act fast. Let’s get to it: QVC has a fantastic deal on this HP 15-inch Touch Laptop. It’s just $600, down from $924, but don’t delay—the sale won’t last forever. But wait, there’s more!

In true QVC fashion, the HP laptop—with 8GB of memory and 256GB of solid-state storage—is packed with extras, namely an HP DeskJet 2724 All-In-One Printer (an $80 value) that you’ll get for free. You read that right.

You’ll get free shipping too. Anyway we’re on the topic of freebies, if you’re new to QVC, you’ll get an extra $5 off with code ‘WELCOME.’ And if you don’t want to pay at once, you can choose to go with five ‘Easy Pay’ payments of $120 with no interest.

Shop it: HP 15-inch Touch Laptop with HP DeskJet 2724 All-In-One Printer, $600 (was $924), qvc.com

Meet your new work-from-home setup. (Photo: QVC)

The 15.6-inch HD touchscreen has a speedy 256GB solid-state drive, and it’s just so nice to use. The touchscreen is great for playing games and surfing the web. We love the dimmable backlit keyboard for nighttime perusing. And at just over four pounds, it’s a manageable weight for toting around. Its TrueVision camera and dual microphones will ensure you look and sound great on all those video chats, too.

The HP DeskJet 2724 All-In-One Printer that it comes with is completely wireless, so there’s no need to connect your laptop with clunky cables. Just sync the printer to your home’s Wi-Fi network—it can print, scan, copy and fax from just about any device (yes, phones included) on the same Wi-Fi network.

The HP laptop also comes in Rose Gold, Silver, Gold, and White.

Shop it: HP 15-inch Touch Laptop with HP DeskJet 2724 All-In-One Printer, $600 (was $924), qvc.com

Comes with a free HP DeskJet 2724 all-in-one printer. (Photo: QVC)

Want more productivity tools? QVC also has this HP laptop and HP DeskJet 2724 All-In-One Printer available with a year subscription of Microsoft 365 on sale for $650, or $146 off.

This bundle includes a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 (a $70 value), and an additional 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for saving all of your precious photos and videos online. Plus, access to Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Skype, OneNote and more. And if you’d rather not pay all at once, you can opt for five ‘Easy Pay’ payments of $130 with no interest.

But don’t dilly dally—deals this good won’t last for long!

Shop it: HP 15-inch Touch Laptop with HP DeskJet 2724 All-In-One Printer and Microsoft 365, $650 (was $924), qvc.com

