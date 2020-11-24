Hurry: This incredible HP Touch laptop deal just went live—save $250 right now
Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Amazing laptops at amazing discounts don’t come around often. So when they do, it pays to act fast. For Black Friday, QVC has a fantastic deal on this HP 15-inch Touch Laptop bundle. It’s just $700, down from $950, but don’t delay—the sale won’t last forever.
Plus, QVC is offering free shipping on all Black Friday purchases! First time shopping at QVC? Don’t forget to use code ‘OFFER’ for $10 off your first purchase of $25 or more.
In true QVC fashion, this HP laptop—with 12GB of memory and 2TB of solid-state storage—is packed with freebies, namely a wireless mouse (so you can navigate like a pro), as well as a year of Microsoft 365 (previously Microsoft Office) and an extra 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for saving all those precious photos and videos online. It’s like getting a whopping 3TB of storage for the price of one.
Shop it: HP 15-inch Touch Laptop with Wireless Mouse and Microsoft 365, $700 (was $950), qvc.com
One of our favorite features? The 15.6-inch HD touchscreen, which makes playing games with friends and surfing the web feel like a dream. We love the dimmable backlit keyboard for nighttime perusing. And at just over four pounds, it’s a manageable weight for toting around.
Shop it: HP 15-inch Touch Laptop with Wireless Mouse and Microsoft 365, $700 (was $950), qvc.com
The HP laptop has a cool mix of old and new technology built-in, like a DVD+/-RW drive and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. It’s pretty rare to see a DVD drive on laptops these days.
And if you’d rather not pay all at once, you can opt for five payments of $140 with no interest. Just think how much better those Netflix binge-watching sessions, Zoom happy hours and Skype meetings will be on your very own snazzy new laptop—especially with its TrueVision HD camera built-in.
Shop it: HP 15-inch Touch Laptop with Wireless Mouse and Microsoft 365, $700 (was $950), qvc.com
Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a good printer to go with this HP laptop, QVC also has this HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Printer on sale for $50, or $10 off its list price.
And best of all? It’s completely wireless, so there’s no need to connect your laptop to it with a clunky cable. Just sync this printer to your home’s Wi-Fi network and that’s about it. It can print, scan, copy and fax from just about any device, including smartphones and tablets, that are on the same Wi-Fi network. It’s like magic!
Shop it: HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Printer, $50 (was $60), qvc.com
The HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Printer also has ‘Instant Ink’ available too. This means, whenever the printer runs low on ink, HP will automatically send you a new ink cartridge starting at just $1 per month. How handy! And QVC shoppers vouch for this printer’s ease of use and convenient ‘Instant Ink’ service too.
“I love it! It's a printer, scanner, copier, and fax machine,” raved a delighted shopper. “I can print any document from any of my devices because it is wireless. I also thought that I would need a landline for my fax and you no longer need that. I love how my ink is being shipped to me as well. I don’t ever have to go get ink or worry about being out of ink too.”
Plus, this HP printer ships for free and has ‘EasyPay’ too. If you don’t want to plunk down $50 at once, you can just pay $10 for five months with no interest and still get this printer. Sounds like a good deal to us!
Shop it: HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Printer, $50 (was $60), qvc.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Worried about a cracked cell phone screen? Protect it for $5 a month
Beware of 'a massive attack by hackers and identity thieves': how to protect yourself
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.