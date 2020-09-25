Flash sale: This powerful HP Touch Laptop is over 40 percent off!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazing laptops at amazing discounts don’t come around often. So when they do, it pays to act fast. Right now, HSN has a fantastic deal on an HP 17-inch Touch Laptop bundle. It’s just $700, down from $1,129.

Plus, if you’re a HSN shopper, then you can get a cool $20 off your first purchase of $40 or more with coupon code HSN2020 at checkout. And yes, that includes this HP laptop, so you’re really getting it for $680 instead—if you’re a first time shopper.

In true HSN fashion, this HP laptop—with 12GB of memory and a 1TB solid-state storage—is packed with freebies, namely a wireless mouse (so you can navigate like a pro), as well as a year of Microsoft 365 (previously Microsoft Office) and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for saving all those precious photos and videos, removing the need for a physical hard drive. It’s like getting a whopping 2TB of storage for the price of one.

In addition, this bundle includes a one-year CountAbout Premium subscription for personal finance, one year of Mailstrom email, three months of Grokker fitness, an America's Test Kitchen Digital All Access three-month subscription for recipes, one month of Transparent Language Online to learn a new language and three years of TotalTech Premium tech support. All for free!

One of our favorite features? The 17.3-inch HD touchscreen, which makes playing games with friends and surfing the web feel like a dream. We love the dimmable backlit keyboard for nighttime perusing. And at just over three pounds, it’s a manageable weight for toting around. And it comes in 5 stunning colors.

The laptop has a cool mix of old and new technology built-in, like a DVD+/-RW drive and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. It’s pretty rare to see a DVD drive on laptops these days.

And if you’d rather not pay all at once, you can opt for five ‘FlexPay’ payments of $130 with no interest. Just think how much better those Zoom happy hours, Netflix binge-watching sessions and Skype meetings will be on your very own snazzy new laptop with a massive 17.3-inch display.

Want this HP laptop at an even cheaper price? If Microsoft Office 365 isn’t important to you, you can get this HP 17 Touch laptop for $650, or $426 off at HSN. It still comes with the wireless mouse and the subscriptions, but minus Office 365.

