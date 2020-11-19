'Prints so fast you'd think it was magic': HP's Sprocket photo printer is 30 percent off on Amazon—but only for today

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While shooting photos on your phone is a quick and easy way to get quality shots, the lack of an actual picture you can hold or pass out is kind of annoying. Sure, you can sign up for a mail-order printing service or schlep on down to your local pharmacy’s photo center, but who wants to deal with that?

Well, HP has a handy printer that can churn out top-notch photos at the touch of a button—and it’s 30 percent off on Amazon today. It’s called the HP Sprocket Select Portable 2.3 x 3.4 Instant Photo Printer, and it’s $70 (was $100).

This printer is small—about the size of a phone—but it can do a lot for your photo game. How it works: The printer syncs up with your phone using the HP Sprocket app and Bluetooth technology. Then, you find and print pics straight from your phone. You can even print from social media.

And, just in case you were aware of the original HP Sprocket, this version prints photos that are 30 percent larger than the old one.

There are plenty of other cool features. You can add frames, filters, and stickers to your pictures from the app. You can even turn your doodles into custom stickers. Just draw, press print and you’re good to go!

It’s fast, too, with one five-star reviewer saying it, “prints so fast you'd think it was magic.” They added, “I've used other systems with confusing software before but this one is just top of the line.”

Also, this thing is super portable—something reviewers rave about. “It’s so small it can be carried along in your purse or in your pocket,” one happy customer wrote. “It will certainly come in handy when you want to print a small picture to share with someone or if you want one of your pictures as a sticker.”

While the beauty of this printer is in what it can do, it also looks really pretty thanks to a marbled exterior. That combo of function and fashion makes it a perfect holiday gift for the photo fan in your life.

The HP Sprocket comes with 10 sheets of sticky-backed photo paper to get you started. After that, it’s easy to pick more up online.

“We love that it has print-sensitive paper, doesn't require an ink cartridge and works by blue tooth so a cable isn't necessary,” another wrote. “What a little gem! Brilliant idea and product!”

