HP Pavilion Line of Laptops Updated With Environment-Friendly Materials, 11th Gen Intel CPUs

Hewlett-Packard (HP) has updated its Pavilion line of personal computers, which showcase the company's commitment towards a more sustainable future for the planet with the head-turning HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 14, and the HP Pavilion 15 laptops. Parts of the new devices from HP are made of recycled and ocean-bound plastic, taking the company's first step towards a sustainable future. The new Pavilion range comes in a unique tonal color-blocking design and feature 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Pavilion notebooks use post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics for making the speaker housing - its use in these devices is estimated to keep about 92,000 plastic bottles out of the oceans and landfills. The outer boxes and fiber cushions used in packaging the new devices are also 100 percent sustainably sourced and recyclable. The laptops are also EPEAT Silver registered and Energy Star certified. "The PC today is an indispensable part of our lives, with several use case scenarios emerging from various consumer groups. HP’s innovation engine focuses on staying ahead of the curve and deliver devices that empower our customers to achieve their potential. As market leaders, it is also our commitment to build a sustainable future for the planet. ​The new Pavilions deliver powerful performance in a youthful, colourful premium design, making them accessible to everyone to stay connected, entertained, and learning," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market.

While the new HP Pavilion 13 comes with an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, the Pavilion 14 and Pavilion 15 also offer the option of choosing an Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics card. The HP Pavilion 13 is claimed to offer up to 8.5 hours of battery life, while the HP Pavilion 14 and HP Pavilion 15 is claimed to offer up to 8.75 hours of battery life. The laptops also come with an Adaptive Battery Optimiser that helps preserve the battery health and prolong tis lifespan for uninterrupted productivity.

The HP Pavilion 13-bb0075TU will be available at a starting price of Rs 71,999 and will come with a 13-inch display. There is also the option of choosing between the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, along with up to 1TB of SSD drive. The HP Pavilion comes in a silver and ceramic white colour scheme.

The HP Pavilion 14-dv0053TU, on the other hand, is available at a starting price of Rs 62,999, in 14 -inch screen size. The laptop is also available with Intel's Core i5 and Core i7 processors (11th Gen) with up to 1TB SSD storage. The HP Pavilion 14 is available in two colour options - Silver/Ceramic white and Tranquil pink

The HP Pavilion 14-dv0084TX, priced at Rs 67,999 is powered by Intel's Core i5 processor (11th Gen) and comes with Intel Iris Plus GFX. It is available in a single colour option - silver.

The HP Pavilion 15-eg0103TX is priced at Rs 69,999 onwards and comes with a 15-inch display. The laptop is powered by Intel i5 processor (11th Gen) with Intel Iris Plus GPU.