Today only sale: This super-speedy HP 14 Chromebook is just $330—$259 off!

HP 14 Touch Chromebook. (Photo: HP)

If you ever had a laptop conk out mid-project, you know how worrisome it is to wonder if all your stuff is backed up. And if the laptop was super-pricey, you also know how expensive it’ll be to fix.

Alleviate all that stress with the HP 14 Touch Chromebook. On sale for $329, an unbelievable $259 off its retail price at HSN, it’s unbelievably affordable and automatically backs up everything to your Google account via Google Drive.

But act fast and shop now, this sale expires at the end of the day.

Get online fast

The Chromebook runs the latest version of ChromeOS for speedy and secure performance. And unlike Windows 10 or macOS laptops with long loading times and complicated app downloads, you just log in to your Gmail account via Google Chrome and you’re ready to go.

This laptop is powerful too, thanks to its Intel Celeron N4000 chip paired with 4GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage. It even has an impressive 14-inch touchscreen WLED display.

Its dual B&O (Bang & Olufsen) speaker system features clear tones and punchy bass, so it sounds great without headphones. And it comes in three colors: silver, white and teal.

Get this HP 14 Touch Chromebook for just $330, plus free goodies, from HSN. (Photo: HP)

Fun goodies

Since the laptop is from HSN, it comes with a few things to sweeten the deal—namely this handy HP Wireless Mouse X4000 (a $32 value, on sale for $22), which features an ergonomic grip, laser sensor for precise navigation and a scroll ball for speedy surfing.

You’ll also get a three-month subscription for Pandora Premium for music streaming, a one-month subscription for ckbk for recipes, one year of piZap Pro web-based photo editing, one year of Hotspot Shield Premium VPN (virtual private network) for safe and secure web browsing and a three-year subscription to TotalTech Premium for Chromebook technical support. Impressive.

HSN is offering free shipping and FlexPay for three monthly installments of $110 (with zero interest), if you don’t want to plunk down $330 at once.

Bottom line

At $259 off and with all the included extras, this HP 14 Touch Chromebook is a steal. It’s a reliable and speedy little thing that’s great for working from home or just watching Netflix—especially with its pristine 14-inch touchscreen display. All you need is a Gmail account and a Wi-Fi connection to get started. In short, grab it while you can.

