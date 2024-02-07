Hozier, The Black Keys, Allison Russell and More Performing at Love Rocks N.Y.C. — See the Full Lineup!

The charity concert — which benefits God's Love We Deliver — will take place on March 7 at the Beacon Theater

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Global Citizen; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Cindy Ord/Getty Hozier; The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach; Allison Russell

The lineup for this year's Love Rocks benefit concert has been released!

Held at New York City’s Beacon Theater, the March 7 show will feature Hozier, The Black Keys and — fresh off of her Grammys win for best American roots performance — Allison Russell.

Presented by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the concert will also include performances from Nile Rodgers, Tom Morello, Don Felder, Bettye Lavette, Joss Stone, Emily King, Marcus King, Lucius, fellow 2024 Grammy winners Larkin Poe, Trombone Shorty, Quinn Sullivan, Bernie Williams and The Struts’ Luke Spiller.

Love Rocks NYC Love Rocks 2024 Lineup.

The eighth annual charity concert — whose proceeds go to God's Love We Deliver — also boasts a star-studded lineup of hosts: Conan O'Brien, Tracy Morgan and Jim Gaffigan.

Love Rocks’ 2024 performers join the event’s legendary track record of music icons, including last year’s headliners, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow and John Mayer Trio.

Keith Richards, Jon Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews, Ziggy Marley, Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles and Leon Bridges have also taken the stage in years past to support God's Love We Deliver.



Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty The Black Keys performing.

Founded during the AIDS pandemic, the N.Y.C.-based charity organization works “to improve the health and well-being of people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition,” per its website.

Last year, the not-for-profit cooked and delivered over 4 million medically-tailored meals to over 14,700 New Yorkers living with and affected by severe illness, per a release.

Catherine Powell/Getty Allison Russell performing.

A huge chunk of those meals — 3 million, to be exact — have been funded with help from the annual benefit concert, which kicked off in 2017. It has raised $30 million to date, per the organization.

God's Love We Deliver pre-sale tickets will be available to purchase on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10:00 a.m. E.T., and public tickets to the concert go live on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10:00 a.m. E.T. through Ticketmaster.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns Hozier performing.

For more information about the concert, visit Love Rocks’ website.

