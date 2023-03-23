Hozier announces huge UK tour and tickets go on sale tomorrow

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier announced UK dates as part of a European and American 2023 tour on Friday, and now there’s just one day to go until tickets go on sale.

The singer will begin his tour in Glasgow in June, stop off at six spots across the country, and then round off his UK leg at London’s Alexandra Palace at the end of July.

He then jets off to the US where he has 24 concert dates scheduled, which run all the way up to the end of November.

The #EatYourYoung EP is out today and marks my first release of 2023 followed by #UnrealUnearth in late summer.



It’s a gift to be able to also announce tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come.



🖤 https://t.co/bD3cF40s0m pic.twitter.com/t67r04ie1b — Hozier (@Hozier) March 17, 2023

The tour dates weren’t the only exciting news that Hozier announced last week. The singer also a released a new three track EP, titled Eat Your Young, on Friday, which was not only St Patrick’s Day but also his birthday.

Fans were delighted the news, turning online to share their excitement: “Happy Hozier Day to those who celebrate,” Tweeted one. “Hozier you’ve done it again,” said another.

“Wearing one of my hozier shirts to uni today. it’s HIS day,” Tweeted a third.

The songs in the new 11-minute EP, are called Eat Your Young, All Things End and Through Me (The Flood) and could best be described as a kind of alternative folk.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, 33-year-old Hozier explained that the album has been inspired by Dante’s Inferno, after he started reading the 14th century poem during lockdown.

“The album is quite eclectic and there’s something of a retrospective in what the sounds lean into,” said Hozier. ““There’s some moments that are a bit more old school and stuff that’s Nineties grunge sounding too. For other moments we were leaning into playing with a lot of synthesisers. But we’ve arranged the album into circles and the EP just represents two of those – those soul moments within it.”

The album’s description on Apple Music says: “Three songs examine gluttony, heresy and loss with blazing soul power.”

This is the first time the Grammy-nominated artist has released an album of any kind in four years: his last releases were the 2019 studio album Wasteland, Baby! and the 2019 EP Spotify Singles. However Hozier has released two singles since then: The Parting Glass (2020) and Swan Upon Leda (2022).

The new album release comes exactly ten years after Hozier released his first EP, Take Me to Church. The record catapulted Hozier into international stardom after his single Take Me to Church peaked at number two in the Billboard100.

Next up Hozier will be releasing a studio album, which he has teased will likely include as many as 18 songs (including those released today as part of the new EP).

The upcoming album, which is titled Unreal Unearth, is set to be released in the summer. Hozier’s upcoming European and American tour is to celebrate the new album. The tour will start in Glasgow in June and end in Los Angeles in November.

“This EP marks my first release of 2023, with a number of songs to drop over the coming months followed by the full album,” Hozier said.

“It’s always a gift to be able to release new music into the world and an added joy to do so on a Birthday. I’m thrilled to have announced tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come.”

How to get tickets

General sale tickets for the tour will go on sale on March 24 at 9.30am here.

Hozier will also be performing on stage in London on April 15, when he will play at a Royal Albert Hall charity concert raising money for Turkey and Syria. He will be playing alongside artists including Marcus Mumford and Anna Calvi.

Hozier’s 2023 UK tour dates:

JUNE

Sunday 25 – Glasgow, Queens Park

JULY

Sunday 2 – Halifax, Piece Hall

Monday 3 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Wednesday 5 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

Thursday 6 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

Saturday 8 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Sunday 9 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Friday 21 – London, Alexandra Palace Park

Hozier’s EP, Eat Your Young, is out now