Hoylu AB: Continues growth within the Construction Industry

Hoylu AB
·2 min read
Hoylu AB
Hoylu AB

Stockholm, Sweden, March 11, 2022 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, today announced Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as of the end of February 2022.

ARR-SaaS increased 5% during the month of February 2022.

ARR, including long term mobile contracts, reached MSEK 36.8 as of the end of February 2022, up from MSEK 35.6 as of the end of January 2022.

The report for February 2022 is attached to this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site: (https://www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/).

For more information, please contact:
Truls Baklid, CEO, +47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO, +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's Adaptive Workspace opens up a new way for teams to plan, build and engage --so they get the impact they want no matter the industry, department or time. Whatever your management or planning style, Hoylu fits the way you structure your team and integrates all the productivity tools you're already using. So, you easily plan and complete any project. And when it comes to the work itself, Hoylu gives your team the freedom to drag and drop anything from documents to presentations, and even video conferences. So, anyone can easily share and embed live files for the entire team to work on --all from anywhere, on any device.

Try Hoylu for free: https://app.hoylu.com/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on March 11, 2022.

Attachment


