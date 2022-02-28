Hoyeon Jung Stuns in Louis Vuitton Dress at 2022 SAG Awards

Following rumors of the star sharing a table with Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez tonight, Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung has arrived at the 2022 SAG Awards. As always, the model-turned-actor stunned the crowd on the red carpet, wearing a custom Louis Vuitton look courtesy of Nicolas Ghesquière.

The star, who plays North Korean refugee Kang Sae-byeok in the global Netflix hit, stepped out in an all-black button-down dress adorned with crystal and silver beads all over. Keeping things minimalistic and simple, Jung paired the gown with open-toe heels and drop diamond earrings. As for beauty, her hair was pulled back in a long braid held together with a black-and-white scarf. Talking to People, the star shared that the look featured traditional Korean-inspired details.

See Hoyeon Jung's 2022 SAG Awards look above.