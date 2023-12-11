Howletts Wildlife Park moves two new lion cubs to public enclosure

Two lion cubs hand reared at a Kent wildlife park have been moved to a public enclosure for the first time.

Zemo and Zala have been thriving at Howletts Wildlife Park near Canterbury, Kent, according to keepers.

The six-month-old cubs were hand reared by staff and Damian Aspinall, the chair of the park and the Aspinall Foundation, after their mother died.

The park - which is home to more than 390 animals across 52 species - has also welcomed two new bat-eared foxes.

Zemo and Zala were orphaned in June following the death of their mother Grace.

Matt Ford, animal director at the park, said Zemo and Zala are the "most incredible cubs".

"The new additions to our animal family have been settling in extremely well," he said.

"We have cared for them since birth, due to the sad passing of their mother. It's so rewarding to see them grow and flourish."

The park said the cubs were now "strong and mature enough" to have their own enclosure.

The park added the two bat-eared foxes, named Kaya and Jemila, have also settled in well following their arrival from Gaia Zoo in the Netherlands.

First opened to the public in 1975, Howletts is a 90-acre breeding sanctuary for some of the world's rarest and endangered species.

