Howie Mandel floored by ‘AGT’ contestant’s heartbreaking Black Lives Matter poem: ‘Stop scrolling. Watch this now.’

The first time that 27-year-old poet and new father Brandon Leake — the only spoken-word contestant in America’s Got Talent’s 15-season history — appeared on the show, his monologue about his baby sister, who died at 8 months old, moved characteristically crabby judge Howie Mandel so deeply that Howie hit the Golden Buzzer, thus fast-tracking Brandon to the live shows. “To be honest with you, it was a moment of surprise; it was a moment of wow,” Howie explained this Tuesday, when Brandon returned for the quarterfinals. However, when Brandon dedicated this latest performance to another beloved relative, his mother, the result was even more tear-jerking.

“In this time more than ever, words seem to move people, and myself, more than anything,” Howie proclaimed as AGT host Terry Crews introduced Brandon’s act. “America, just sit quietly, listen, take it in.”

Brandon’s performance is unlike anything I’ve seen or heard. This is the conversation America needs to have. I am so proud of you @Called_To_Move #AGT pic.twitter.com/bY8h9SwlEB — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) September 2, 2020

Standing on the barren stage in a red hoodie emblazoned with his own baby photo, Brandon began: “When I'm up here onstage, they call me Brandon. When I’m with my homies, they call me B. And when I'm with the ladies, they call me ‘taken,’ because I'm already happily spoken for. But when I'm back at home, my mama, she calls me Pookie.” He then cracked a couple jokes about his overprotective mother and said with a shrug, “I don't understand why my mom's so concerned with my safety, praying for me as I leave the house on the daily” — before his poem took a topical and completely heartbreaking turn.

Brandon Leake delivers a powerful Black Lives Matter message on 'America's Got Talent.'

“I never really understood the issue. And then I went on Facebook and I realized that my mama loved me the same way. Every mother loved their son fearfully, ‘cause normally death don't really bother me. I mean, I'm from Southside Stockton; I'm all too familiar with how some family reunions only ever take place on graveyard grass and how a hole can be a safe haven for a soul in this mortal game of hide-and-go-seek,” Brandon stated. “But there is something so different about Ahmaud Arbery. George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Jacob Blake. And the countless others. And as I stared at that screen, I couldn't help but think I was looking at a mirror image of myself being choked out for merely existing.

“And in that moment, I better understood that my Black mother's greatest fear was that every time I leave her home, on the other side of my phone will no longer be her son. It will be America's Next Most Popular Hashtag, accompanied by a video of her young star being gunned down by gravity,” Brandon continued, his voice straining with emotion. “So yes, my mother's greatest fear is I won't return home breathing, blood pulsing through these veins, enough to still be her Pookie. And my mama warned me, ‘Son, don't you dare get caught at the wrong place at the wrong time with that wrong-colored skin, because those three strikes, they lead to pine-box convictions. And I need you to return home again, my dear Pookie!’