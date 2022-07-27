Howie Kleinberg, Top Chef star, dies at 46

Top Chef star and restauranteur Howie Kleinberg has died at age 46, his mother said.

"I am just finding out how many lives he touched. He was married to his passion in life, which was his cooking," Susan Kleinberg told the Miami Herald, adding that her son died over the weekend after suffering a heart attack.

EW has reached out to representatives for Top Chef network Bravo for confirmation on Kleinberg's death.

TOP CHEF -- Season 3 -- Pictured: Howie Kleinberg

Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images 'Top Chef' star Howie Kleinberg's mother says the chef has died.

Kleinberg competed on season 3 of Top Chef: Miami in 2007, finishing in seventh place after being eliminated on episode 12. He memorably exchanged words with the late Anthony Bourdain on the series, with the men discussing the appropriate amount of time it took to prepare a dish.

A culinary director for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival recommended him for the Top Chef cast, on which he appeared as "the tough-guy instigator who would take no guff," the Herald reported.

The Florida-born culinary star's "Bulldog" nickname eventually made its way into his professional life beyond the show when he opened his Bulldog Barbecue restaurant in North Miami. Kleinberg was raised around food professionals. His father, who also died from a heart attack when Kleinberg was 6, owned a hot dog company, while his mother was a career event planner who regularly worked with caterers, according to the Herald.

Kleinberg is survived by his stepfather Ken Ratner; his sister, Amy; and her three children, Whitney, Lindsey, and Phillip.

Related content: