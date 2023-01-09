Howgill Beck: Straightened stream 're-wiggled' to attract wildlife

The beck has been transformed allowing it to follow its own path

A stream which was straightened in the 18th Century to create a canal has been "re-wiggled" to make it more attractive for birds and other wildlife to live.

Natural bends were added to Howgill Beck, in Geltsdale, Cumbria, to return it to its natural design and create a habitat for bird species, experts said.

It now curves through the land and can spill on to a floodplain when required.

The work was funded by several grants, including ones from Northumbrian Water and Defra.

Experts believe the work will create the ideal habitat for snipe and other bird species including curlew, black grouse, lapwing and redshank.

Howgill Beck before the work started

The beck flows through part of the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Beauty, and Geltsdale which is a designated conservation and protected area.

Project manager Jen Selvidge, also RSPB Geltsdale warden, said: ''It has been immensely satisfying to see the reversal of an embanked, highly managed, and straight system.

"The energy in the channel has been reduced, holding floodwater on site for longer, so finer gravels and sediment can be deposited, creating more beneficial habitat for a whole suite of species.

"We are already seeing high numbers of snipe feeding within the project area."

The beck now connects to its floodplain when needed

Fiona Knox, the North Pennines AONB Partnership's manager for the scheme, said: "It has been great to be part of this project from the start and to now see the beck make a natural route through the landscape and spill out into the surrounding fields.

"The new habitat created will be valuable for the wading birds on the reserve, and the plant and animal communities that support them."

