However its baseball season ends, this is the greatest year ever for TCU athletics

TCU purchased a liquor license, which ain’t exactly free, just to sell bottles of commemorative red and white wine to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Not sure if those brands pass the swish ‘n’ spit test during a wine tasting, but the 150th year of the university may be the finest in the history of the school.

Certainly it was the finest in the history of its athletic department.

This weekend, TCU will host Indiana State in an NCAA baseball super regional; the winner of the best-of-three series goes to Omaha for the College Baseball World Series.

However this series, and the baseball season, ends, it will serve as the ultimate ender for the ultimate season in the history of TCU.

From the first day of 2022 fall football practice, to the final days of the end of 2023 baseball season, TCU set a standard that rivals most college athletic departments.

TCU alums, TCU students, and TCU fans ... it may get better than this, but not by much.

In 2022-’23, TCU joined Alabama and Oregon as the only schools to ever win a college football playoff game, an NCAA men’s basketball tournament game, and reach the college baseball tournament in the same scholastic year.

Of those three, TCU is the only school to advance to a college baseball super regional.

In 2022-’23, TCU is one of 12 schools to reach the postseason in football, men’s basketball and baseball.

The football team became the first from Texas, and the Big 12, to win a playoff game, when it defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, 51-45.

“It was so cool to see them go to the national championship game and go all the way,” former TCU defensive end and current Dallas Cowboy Ben Banogu said this week. “I would not have bet my game check they would have been there at the beginning of the year.”

The men’s basketball team defeated Arizona State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on a last second shot, before losing to Gonzaga in the next round.

The baseball team won the Big 12 tournament, and defeated Arkansas twice in Fayeteville to reach this super regional.

TCU had four teams ranked No. 1 in the nation at one point: beach volleyball, equestrian, men’s, rifle.

The rifle team finished as the national runner-up; the men’s tennis, beach volleyball and equestrian teams all made their respective “Final Fours.”

The men’s tennis team won the ITA Indoor National title for a second consecutive year.

The women’s soccer team reached the Sweet 16, and No. 10 in the final ranking.

The volleyball team made the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The women’s golf team finished 10th at the NCAA Championships.

In the final season under head coach Bill Montigel, the men’s golf team made the NCAA regionals.

The track and field and swimming and diving teams had representatives from TCU at the NCAA championships.

The only blemish was the women’s basketball team, which finished 8-23 and saw the resignation of coach Raegan Pebley.

TCU is currently ranked third among the Big 12 schools, and 37th overall, in the Learfield Director’s Cup standings; it’s the awarded given annually to the nation’s top overall athletic department based on a series of points awarded for conference finishes, conference titles, etc.

Story continues

TCU’s entire school calendar was stuffed with memorable plays, players and highlights.

The blowout home win in football over Oklahoma. Max Duggan winning the Davey O’Brien award as the nation’s top quarterback, and finishing second in the Heisman Trophy.

Running back Kendre Miller’s 75-yard touchdown run in the win at Texas. Receiver Quentin Johnston’s 76-yard touchdown catch and run in the fourth quarter against Michigan.

The women’s soccer team defeating Michigan State 1-0 to advance to the Sweet 16.

The men’s basketball team blowing out the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence.

The defining moments were provided by a football team that one season ago replaced the coach who had his own statue.

“It is crazy to think they went from not making a bowl game to the national title game,” former TCU and current Carolina Panthers quarterback said Andy Dalton in a recent phone interview.

Dalton was a part of the team that created TCU’s previous high point, when it won the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day in 2011.

“This has been great for me,” Dalton said. “I can have bragging rights, as long as I don’t talk to anyone from Georgia.”

Yes ... Georgia. Losing 65-7 in the national title game left a mark.

“But when you talk to someone from Michigan?” Dalton asked.

Yes ... Michigan. Beating undefeated Michigan in the national semifinal left a much better mark. TCU finished No. 2 in the nation.

“(Athletic director) Jeremiah Donati has done a great job,” Dalton said. “When was in New Orleans with the Saints (last year), all of the people who came through the facilities at TCU when we practiced there couldn’t believe it; just in what they are doing there and getting kids to want to come there.”

The year is technically not quite over, and the baseball team can still add to the school’s list of accomplishments in this, the 150th year of the university.

Rather than red or white wine, TCU should have made champagne.