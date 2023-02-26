Howe wants Newcastle to become accustomed to playing for trophies

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe wants his players to grow accustomed to playing for trophies in finals ahead of Sunday's EFL Cup decider against Manchester United.

The Magpies have not featured in a domestic final for 24 years, while they have not won a major trophy since lifting the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

Expectations have grown around Newcastle since the change of ownership in October 2021 enabling greater financial expenditure on the squad, with the side currently contending for a Champions League spot, sitting fifth in the Premier League.

Since Howe's appointment in November 2021, the Magpies improved from relegation battlers to finishing 11th in the 2021-22 campaign, with their 2022-23 league position and cup final appearance seen as another step forward which the boss wants to become the norm.

"We want the players to become accustomed to these days and expect them, not look at this final as a one-off and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Howe told reporters.

"In our position, that wouldn't be a healthy way to look at this game. We want to be very controlled in our emotions, use the energy of the crowd, but also have high expectations.

"This is the future we all want and we know only hard work and staying true to our principles will earn us the right to achieve it. We hope this is the start of an era where we compete for honours on a more regular basis."

Howe was hopeful his side could use the final as a springboard to bigger and better things but insisted that defeat would not be devastating for the club.

"Winning would help us accelerate the process, for sure, but it isn't the be-all and end-all for what lies ahead," he said.

"Regardless, the club is in a good place and can grow from here. Of course, we want to put pressure on ourselves to achieve. There is no part of me that's going to Wembley just to enjoy the day."