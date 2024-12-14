Howe admits Newcastle not planning on Tonali re-joining Milan: “Rumours make me laugh”

Since his departure, Sandro Tonali has been consistently linked with a move back to AC Milan from Newcastle United, but Eddie Howe has killed any immediate hopes.

When it was announced that Tonali had left Milan despite his wishes to stay, the immediate response was to look to the future, and more specifically, when he would return. After all, the midfielder is one of the club’s favourite sons, and there will always be a desire to have players like Sandro.

A boyhood fan of the club, it makes sense why the rumours have suggested he could one day come home to captain the club. Whilst this could be powered by the hopes of the fanbase, new reports emerged this week about a possible situation.

However, Eddie Howe replied to the reports in a press conference this week and stated that there was no intention of letting the midfielder leave, at least not yet, and Calciomercato.com have covered his words.

“It’s not in our plans to do without Sandro. These are rumours that make me laugh. Sandro is a vital part of what we are doing, we have made a long-term investment in him and personally, I am really happy with him, we have built a solid relationship.”