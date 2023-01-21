Howard has two goals, two assists to lead Toronto Six past Connecticut Whale 7-4

TORONTO — Brittany Howard had two goals and two assists to lead the Toronto Six to a 7-4 victory over the Connecticut Whale on Saturday in the Premier Hockey Federation.

Breanne Wilson-Bennett added two goals and an assist for Toronto (10-1-2) while Tereza Vanisova also scored twice for the Six. Shiann Darkangelo had the other goal.

Emma Vlasic, Melissa Samoskevich, Caitrin Lonergran and Emma Kennan had the goals for Connecticut (6-6-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press