Howard, Patterson lead No. 14 Kentucky women past Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Rhyne Howard had 22 points after a slow start, Chasity Patterson added a career-high 20 and No. 14 Kentucky pulled away in the second half to defeat Florida 65-45 on Sunday.

Howard, who hit seven 3-pointers in each of the last two games and scored a total of 80 points, including a school-record tying 43, was 0 of 1 from 3-point range and ended a streak of five straight games with 25 points.

Kentucky (14-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) shot 26.5% in the first half, with Howard scoring four points and only led 28-23. The Wildcats turned 11 Florida turnovers into 12 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Howard scored seven straight Kentucky points in the third period, but the Wildcats only bumped the lead to 42-34. Howard had a nine-point run in the first half of the fourth quarter and 11 points overall as Kentucky pulled away.

Howard was 7 of 10 for 18 points in the second half.

Kentucky struggled on offense, shooting 31%, more than 10% below its average. The Wildcats went 6 of 24 from 3-point range when they usually shoot 39% and had a school-record 16 in their last game.

Kiara Smith had 16 points for the Gators (11-6, 2-2), but freshman Lavender Briggs was held to two points, ending her streak of double-figure games at 14. Florida had 25 turnovers, losing 31 points

-----

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25