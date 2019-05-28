Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore awakens from coma after car crash that killed wife and daughter

Howard Moore has spent nine seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Wisconsin basketball assistant coach Howard Moore is awake again and walking two days after a car crash killed his wife and daughter and put him in a coma, the program announced Monday.

Early Saturday morning, Moore, his wife Jennifer, daughter Jaidyn and son Jerell were reportedly traveling on the M-14 highway in Michigan to visit family when a wrong-way driver’s vehicle struck their car head-on.

Moore’s daughter and the driver of the other vehicle died on the scene, while his wife died at the hospital. Moore was seriously injured and reportedly in a coma as of Saturday night, while Jerell received minor injuries. According to a statement Wisconsin, Moore has since awakened from his coma and begun walking:

We are pleased to report that Coach Moore’s son, Jerell, has been released from the hospital and is in the care of family. We are further pleased to know that Coach Moore himself was up and walking at the hospital today. Please continue to keep the entire family in your thoughts and prayers.

Moore and his son were expected to recover from the accident, though Moore will clearly need to remain in the hospital for longer.

Moore has served two stints as an assistant coach with Wisconsin, one in 2005 to 2010 under Bo Ryan and his current one dating back to 2015. He also served as the head coach of Illinois-Chicago for five seasons. The news of the fatal car crash was met with horror by both the Wisconsin basketball community and the larger sports community, with condolences pouring in from basketball programs across the country.

