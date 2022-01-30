Howard Hesseman, Dr. Johnny Fever on 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81

Staff and wire reports
·2 min read
Howard Hesseman, seen here in 2013, has died at 81.
Howard Hesseman, enshrined in pop culture history for his role as radio disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever on CBS sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati," has died at 81.

The actor scored two Emmy nominations as best supporting actor for his role on the show, which ran from 1978 to 1982. He also played Ann Romano's husband, Sam, on "One Day at a Time" and went on to star in "Head of the Class" as teacher Charlie Moore in the '80s.

His manager Robbie Kass confirmed Sunday to The Associated Press that Hesseman died on Saturday in Los Angeles from complications of colon surgery.

USA TODAY has reached out for more information.

Hesseman's role as Fever made him a counterculture icon at a time when few hippie characters made it onto network television.

Frank Bonner dies: Star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati' and 'Saved by the Bell' was 79

Cast members of &quot;WKRP in Cincinnati&quot;: Frank Bonner (back row, from left), Gordon Jump; Richard Sanders (middle, from left), Gary Sandy, Jan Smithers, Tim Reid; Loni Anderson (front, from left) and Howard Hesseman.
Cast members of "WKRP in Cincinnati": Frank Bonner (back row, from left), Gordon Jump; Richard Sanders (middle, from left), Gary Sandy, Jan Smithers, Tim Reid; Loni Anderson (front, from left) and Howard Hesseman.

"I think maybe Johnny smokes a little marijuana, drinks beer and wine, and maybe a little hard liquor," Hesseman told The New York Times in 1979 as he readied for one of three "Saturday Night Live" hosting gigs. "And on one of those hard mornings at the station, he might take what for many years was referred to as a diet pill. But he is a moderate user of soft drugs, specifically marijuana."

Hesseman's "WKRP in Cincinnati" co-star Frank Bonner, who played polyester plaid-claid salesman Herb Tarlek, died last summer at age 79 from complications of Lewy body dementia.

“WKRP” took place in at a struggling Ohio radio station trying to reinvent itself with a rock format. The cast included Hesseman, Bonner, Gary Sandy, Tim Reid and Jan Smithers.

Contributing: Kim Willis, USA TODAY, and Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

We pick the best TV shows of 2021: From 'Ted Lasso' to 'Mare of Easttown' to 'Squid Game'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Howard Hesseman dies: 'WKRP in Cincinnati's Dr. Johnny Fever was 81

