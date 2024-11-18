Howard faces Florida International after overtime win

Howard Bison (2-2) at Florida International Panthers (1-2)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Florida International after the Bison took down the Tennessee State Tigers 88-84 in overtime.

Florida International went 11-22 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Panthers averaged 73.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.

Howard went 18-17 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Bison averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press