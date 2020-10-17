How Vanderbilt is successfully handling 'the biggest crisis higher education' has ever faced

2020 has been a crapshoot for colleges amid the coronavirus pandemic, with few bright spots amid community outbreaks in university towns and sharp declines in enrollment.

The pandemic is “the biggest crisis that the world has faced since the Second World War, and it's probably the biggest crisis higher education has faced ever,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, who has overseen the Nashville school’s largely successful handling of reopening campus for the fall semester, told Yahoo Finance in a wide-ranging interview. “It will be a period of disruption and tremendous volatility.”

Vanderbilt has managed to avoid coronavirus transmission during the fall semester. Between September 28 and October 4, only 29 of the 6,733 tested for COVID-19 were positive — a 0.43% positivity rate. That’s in stark contrast to many other schools that have been reporting thousands of cases and high positivity rates.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Elliot Choy, a Vanderbilt student who has documented his life on campus through YouTube, told Yahoo Finance. “Part of it is what the campus has set in place in terms of policies, in terms of guidelines and rules, but also, the students have to take it pretty seriously.”

The last day of in-person learning at Vanderbuilt is November 20, after which online instruction commences.

View photos Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier. (Photo: Vanderbilt) More

Vanderbilt’s playbook

Diermeier, who used to work at the University of Chicago, stepped into this role in December of last year and happens to be a crisis management expert.

Vanderbuilt’s strategy against coronavirus transmission primarily involves working with public health authorities, mandating social hygiene guidelines, testing students weekly, “urgent” emails if students miss an appointment, and contact tracing when an infection is identified.

While hygiene, testing, and tracing is a universally known playbook against he virus, the execution of that plan requires resources in addition to determination and organization.

“Financially, Vanderbilt is one of the strongest universities in the country,” Robert Kelchen, associate professor of higher education at Seton Hall University, told Yahoo Finance. “I don't spend any time worrying about them.”

View photos Students crossing the lawn in front of the Faye and Joe Wyatt Center for Education on the campus of Peabody College at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., September 18, 2018. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Harrison McClary) More

About 50% of Vanderbuilt students are living on campus for the fall, 35% off campus, and 15% remote. The school owns a hotel that it used to quarantine students, and the university’s nursing school helps with testing and tracing.

“We were basically able to accommodate all first year students that wanted to live in single rooms,” Diermeier noted.

He also said that the most crucial lesson came from another private college: Notre Dame.

“Like us, and like a few other private universities, they were very committed to bringing the students back and having in-person education,” Diermeier said. But “because they were earlier than everybody else in some sense, you could learn from them — that all very, very educational. It shows you that even if things break out of control, we can put people in shelter and place orders, basically a quarantine, and then you can come out again.”