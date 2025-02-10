Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch UEFA Champions League Soccer: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, game time, how to stream and more

Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid will play Manchester City in the UEFA Cup's round of 16, here's how to watch. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

We've entered the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League season, and over the course of the next two weeks, the teams seeded 9-24 will play in the knockout round to determine who will move on and face the top 8 seeded teams in the Round of 16. One of the more surprising matchups of this knockout phase is Manchester City vs. Real Madrid – surprising in that neither team made it to the top 8 this year, thus earning a bye for this stage, meaning that this knockout round will send one of them home. That's a particularly harsh possibility for Man City, who took home the UEFA title last year and currently sits at No. 22 after the league phase of the tournament. The knockout stage is comprised of two games, or legs, with the first leg starting Tuesday, Feb. 11 and featuring Man City vs. Real Madrid and seven other matchups. The second leg will feature the same eight teams facing off again the following week.

The UEFA Champions League season began on Sept. 17 and runs through May, 2025. This season, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Networks have exclusive broadcast rights and you can watch this game and the rest of the knockout round on Paramount+. Here's a full schedule of every UEFA Champions League game during the knockout round and how to watch them.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City:

Dates: Feb. 11, 2025

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Streaming: Paramount+

Where to watch the Real Madrid vs. Man City game:

In the U.S, every UEFA Champions League game is available to stream on Paramount+, including Real Madrid vs. Manchester City.

UEFA Champions League knockout round schedule:

UEFA Champions League knockout round schedule:

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Feb. 11 (First Leg)

Brest vs. Paris St. Germain: 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. PSV: 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sporting CP vs. B. Dortmund: 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Feb. 12 (First Leg)

Club Brugge vs. Atalanta: 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Feynoord vs. Milan: 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Celtic vs. Bayern Munchen: 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monaco vs. Benfica: 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Feb. 18 (Second Leg)

Milan vs. Feynoord: 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Club Brugge: 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bayern Munchen vs. Celtic: 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Benfica vs. Monaco 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Feb. 19 (Second Leg)

B. Dortmund vs. Sporting CP: 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Paris St. Germain vs. Brest: 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

PSV vs. Juventus: 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

How to watch every UEFA Champions League game this season:

In the U.S., UEFA Champions League games will air exclusively on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or CBS, but during the league's first week, every game is streaming exclusively on Paramount+.