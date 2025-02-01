Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the Women's Ashes Cricket Tournament: Schedule, where to stream free with a VPN and more

Beth Mooney and the rest of the Australian cricket team will face England this week at the Women's Ashes 2025 cricket test match. (Sarah Reed - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

The Women's Ashes cricket tournament has been running since January 11, and after more than two weeks, the final four-day Test match between England and Australia will begin on Thursday (though due to the time difference, fans in the U.S. can tune in on Wednesday night). The location of the Ashes tournament flips between Australia and England; this year's competition has taken place all over Australia, and the final Test match will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. England has struggled throughout the tournament, losing all six of their previous matches thus far; a win this weekend will provide cold comfort to their fans, but after their display of strength throughout the competition, Australia is the odds-on favorite to take the trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Women's Ashes cricket tournament, and how to watch for free if you're in the U.S.

How to watch the Women's Ashes 2025 cricket tournament:

Dates: January 30 - February 2

Location: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

TV channel/streaming: Watch with a VPN

Who is competing in the Womens's Ashes 2025 Test Match?

Australia and England will face each other in the four-day test match.

When is the Women's Ashes 2025 Test Match?

The Women's Ashes 2025 Test Match will be a day/night event running from Thursday, January 30 through Sunday, February 2. Viewers in the U.S. should note that all matches begin at 2:30 p.m. Melbourne time (AEDT) which means they air the night before, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

What is the full schedule for the Women's Ashes Test Match?

The daily start times for the Women's Ashes Test Match are as follows:

Thursday, January 30: 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Wednesday, January 29, 10:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, January 31: 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Thursday, January 30, 10:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, February 1: 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Friday, January 31, 10:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, February 2: 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Saturday, February 1, 10:30 p.m. ET)

How to watch the Women's Ashes Test Match in the US:

In the U.S., you'll need a VPN to tune in to all four days of the Women's Ashes Test. The match will be airing in Australia on 7 Plus, which is available to stream for free, or in the UK on Discovery+ (subscribe here for £30.99/month).

By using a VPN with a location set to a different country, such as Australia or England, viewers in the U.S. can tune in to all four days of the test match, which you can access by changing your location settings accordingly.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to overseas cricket or rugby matches that aren't broadcast in the U.S., a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.