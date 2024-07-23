How to watch the USMNT at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Full soccer schedule, where to stream games and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Miles Robinson will play on the USMNT at the Olympics as one of the three "over-age" players allowed on the roster. (John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team is heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics this week — but the team may look different from when you watched them compete in the Copa America earlier this month. For the first time since 2008, the USMNT have qualified for the Olympics. The 2024 Paris roster — selected by new head coach Marko Mitrovic — will look vastly different from the USMNT that failed to get past the Group Stage of the Copa, swapping big American soccer stars like Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna in favor of greener players like Duncan McGuire and Tanner Tessmann.

Are you ready to see a whole new USMNT compete in the Olympics for the first time in over a decade? The men's soccer tournament starts early this year, with the USMNT playing the Olympics host, France, on Wednesday, July 24. During the 2024 Olympics, every USMNT soccer game will be streamed on Peacock, but if you're hoping to catch some of them on TV, select games will also air on USA Network. Here's what you need to know about tuning in, including the USMNT roster, the full men's soccer schedule at the 2024 Olympics and more.

How to watch men's soccer at the 2024 Olympics:

Peacock Watch the USMNT at the 2024 Olympics $7.99/month at Peacock

Dates: July 24 - August 11

TV channels: NBC, USA Network, Telemundo, NBC Universo

Streaming: Peacock

Where can I stream USMNT games at the Olympics?

You can watch every single Olympic sport and event this summer on Peacock, including all the men's soccer games, from the group rounds to the final. You can also find most events covered on NBCOlympics.com.

Where to watch Olympic Soccer on TV:

In addition to streaming on Peacock, select games in the men's Olympics Soccer tournament will air on USA, Telemundo, NBC Universo, or NBC. To check if a match is airing live on TV, check out the official NBC Olympics schedule and toggle the filter to "TV only."

How to watch Olympic Soccer without cable:

(Peacock) Peacock Stream the 2024 Olympics Starting at $8 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream all of the 2024 Olympics. Peacock will have coverage of every Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Plus, the platform offers subscribers an Olympics Discovery Multiview, allowing you to watch up to four events at once. Peacock will also have several original shows covering the Games, including Gold Zone, Watch with Alex Cooper and a mobile-app exclusive, customizable and individualized Olympics recap show, narrated by an A.I.-generated voice of Al Michaels. On top of coverage of every Olympic sport in 2024, you’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $8/month at Peacock

DirecTV Stream Watch NBC, USA Network, E! Try free at DirecTV

Fubo Watch NBC, USA Network, E! Try free at Fubo

Who is competing in men's soccer at the 2024 Olympics?

There are 16 teams competing in the men's soccer (AKA football) tournament at the 2024 Olympics.

Group A

France

United States

Guinea

New Zealand

Group B

Argentina

Morocco

Iraq

Ukraine

Group C

Uzbekistan

Spain

Egypt

Dominican Republic

Group D

Japan

Paraguay

Mali

Israel

2024 Olympics USMNT roster:

It's a clean slate from the USMNT that competed in the 2024 Copa. Here's who made the cut for the Paris Games:

Goalkeepers

Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/England)

Defenders

Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Fürth/Germany)

Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls)

Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders

Gianluca Busio (Venezia/Italy)

Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF)

Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union)

Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids)

Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/Italy)

Forwards

Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht/Netherlands)

Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht/Netherlands)

Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC)

Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/Germany)

Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo/Belgium)

Alternates

Josh Atencio (Seattle Sounders FC)

Jacob Davis (Sporting Kansas City)

Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig)

John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City)

Coach

Marko Mitrović

2024 USMNT Olympics schedule:

The complete Team USA men's soccer schedule is below; all games are available to stream on Peacock. USA Network will air select men's soccer matches live or on-delay. To check if a match is airing live on TV, check out the official NBC Olympics schedule and toggle the filter to "TV only."

Olympic men's Soccer Schedule:

All times Eastern

July 24 - Group Stage

Group A

Guinea vs. New Zealand - 11 a.m.

France vs. United States - 3 p.m.

Group B

Argentina vs. Morocco - 9 a.m.

Iraq vs. Ukraine - 1 p.m.

Group C

Uzbekistan vs. Spain - 9 a.m.

Egypt vs. Dominican Republic - 11 a.m.

Group D

Japan vs. Paraguay - 1 p.m.

Mali vs. Israel - 3 p.m.

July 27

Group A

New Zealand vs. United States - 1 p.m.

France vs. Guinea - 3 p.m.

Group B

Argentina vs. Iraq - 9 a.m.

Ukraine vs. Morocco - 11 a.m.

Group C

Dominican Republic vs. Spain - 9 a.m.

Uzbekistan vs. Egypt - 11 a.m.

Group D

Israel vs. Paraguay - 1 p.m.

Japan vs. Mali - 3 p.m.

July 30

Group A

United States vs. Guinea - 1 p.m.

New Zealand vs. France - 1 p.m.

Group B

Ukraine vs. Argentina - 11 a.m.

Morocco vs. Iraq - 11 a.m.

Group C

Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan - 9 a.m.

Spain vs. Egypt - 9 a.m.

Group D

Paraguay vs. Mali - 3 p.m.

Israel vs. Japan - 3 p.m.

August 2 - Knockout stage

Quarterfinal No. 1 - 9 a.m.

Quarterfinal No. 2 - 11 a.m.

Quarterfinal No. 3 - 1 p.m.

Quarterfinal No. 4 - 3 p.m.

August 5

Semifinal No. 1 - 12 p.m.

Semifinal No. 2 - 3 p.m.

August 8

Bronze medal match - 11 a.m.

August 9

Gold medal match - 12 p.m.

More ways to watch the 2024 Olympics:

Hulu + Live TV Watch NBC, USA Network Try free at Hulu

YouTube TV Watch NBC, USA Network Try free at YouTube

ExpressVPN Stream the Olympics for free $6.67/month at ExpressVPN