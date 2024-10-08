Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How To Watch the MLB NLDS Mets vs. Phillies Game 3: how to stream, who's playing and more

The Philadelphia Phillies will play the New York Mets for Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday. (Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The MLB's National League Division Series is already two games in and the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are 1-1 after each team picked up a win over the weekend. Game 3 of their series, at Citi Field, will feature a pitching matchup between the Phillies' Aaron Nola and the Mets' Sean Manaea. The two winning teams from the NLDS will go on to compete in the National League Championship Series which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 13. Here's a primer on everything you need to know about the Mets vs. Phillies Game 3 and where you can find live game-day updates.

How to watch the Mets vs. Phillies Game 3 of the MLB NLDS:

How to watch the Mets vs. Phillies Game 3 of the MLB NLDS:

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, and more

Date: October 8, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, and more

Where to watch the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game 3 of the NLDS on TV:

The Phillies vs. Mets Game 3 will air on FS1 starting at 5 p.m. ET. on Oct. 8.

Where to watch the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game 3 of the NLDS without cable:

You can tune into FS1 on Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

Who is competing in the MLB Division Series?

Four teams advanced out of the MLB Wild Card series to earn spots in their League's division series. The American League teams competing in the ALDS are the New York Yankees, the Kansas City Royals, the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians. The four teams competing in the National League Division Series are the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets.

2024 MLB Playoff Schedule:

All times Eastern

Here's a full rundown of the schedule for the MLB postseason.

MLB Playoffs Schedule

Wild Card Series: October 1-3

Division Series: October 5-12

League Championship Series: October 13-22

World Series: October 24 - November 2

2024 MLB Division Series Schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1, Detroit Tigers (0) @ (7) Cleveland Guardians

NLDS Game 1, NY Mets (6) @ (2) Philadelphia Phillies

ALDS Game 1, Kansas City Royals (5) @ (6) New York Yankees

NLDS Game 1, San Diego Padres (5) @ (7) LA Dodgers

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2, NY Mets (6) @ (7) Philadelphia Phillies

NLDS Game 2, San Diego Padres (10) @ (2) LA Dodgers

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2, Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians, 4 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, Max)

ALDS Game 2, Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees, 7:30 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3, LA Dodgers @ San Diego Padres (FS1)

NLDS Game 3, Philadelphia Phillies @ NY Mets (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3, New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals (TBS, truTV, Max)

ALDS Game 3, Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers (TBS, truTV, Max)

NLDS Game 4, LA Dodgers @ San Diego Padres (FOX/FS1) - if necessary

NLDS Game 4, Philadelphia Phillies @ NY Mets, Game 4 (FOX/FS1) - if necessary

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4, New York Yankees @ Kansas City (TBS, truTV, Max) - if necessary

ALDS Game 4, Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers (TBS, truTV, Max) if necessary

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5, San Diego Padres @ LA Dodgers (FOX/FS1) - if necessary

NLDS Game 5, NY Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies (FOX/FS1) - if necessary

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5, Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees (TBS, Max) - if necessary

ALDS Game 5, Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians (TBS, Max) - if necessary

Every way to watch MLB Playoff games this season:

