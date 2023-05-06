How to watch the Kentucky Derby today: Channel, race time, updated odds, Forte scratched and more
Everything you need to know about tuning into the most exciting two minutes in sports this Saturday.
Grab your most dramatic hat or a delicious mint julep and let's giddy up and get ready to watch the 149th Kentucky Derby today. This year’s derby has already bucked expectations, with several major shakeups in the original 20-horse field. Forte, the betting favorite, was the latest horse to be scratched following a Saturday morning workout. Irad Ortiz Jr., the jockey who was scheduled to ride Forte, has moved to Cyclone Mischief.
Forte joined Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner as contenders who were already removed from the race roster. Horses Mandarin Hero, Cyclone Mischief and King Russell have been subbed in as alternates. There are now 18 horses scheduled to run in Saturday's Kentucky Derby.
Getting ready to watch this year's Run for the Roses? The Triple Crown kickoff will air on NBC this year, meaning you won’t need to be down south to enjoy the equestrian festivities. Cord cutter? No worries: You can stream the event live on Peacock or Sling Blue (more info on each below). Whether you’re throwing a Derby party or planning to bet on your favorite horse, here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Kentucky Derby, including the latest odds and news, an updated roster, how to watch or stream the derby without cable and more.
You can get last-minute updates and follow all the action here with our live blog.
How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby
Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
Race start time: 6:57 p.m ET
Location: Churchill Downs
TV: NBC
Streaming:
- Best Value
Peacock
- For cord cutters who want more
Sling Blue
What channel is the Kentucky Derby on?
The most exciting two minutes in sports will be easier than ever to watch this year, with a record 7.5 hours of race day coverage scheduled to air on NBC and stream on Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6. You can also watch the race via NBC on Yahoo Sports.
The Derby Day coverage actually kicked off on Friday, May 5. Across two days of coverage, NBC will present a total of 15 live races from Churchill Downs.
If you already have access to NBC, then you should be off and running! No need to keep reading. But if you’re not sure how to tune in to NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage in 2023, then hold your horses and check out our suggestions for the best way to watch the race below, including streaming, cable and more.
Other ways to watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC
Forte scratched just hours from 2023 Kentucky Derby
Forte was pulled from the Derby after a veterinary inspection and workout Saturday morning. The final decision was made by the state veterinarian.
Forte had been watched carefully ever since he stepped awkwardly during a workout on Thursday.
Who is now the favorite to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
Forte, a horse trained by Todd Pletcher, had been widely seen as the favorite to win this year's derby before he was scratched Saturday morning. With Forte's removal, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire shifted to 9-2 co-favorites as of 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
Tapit Trice has an undefeated record in 2023. The horse won the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes in April and has wins in the Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby and in a claiming race at Gulfstream Park in February.
Angel of Empire won the Arkansas Derby on April 1 and also won the Risen Star in February.
However, audiences love a dark horse, and there will certainly be plenty of people looking to place bets on a less obvious candidate this Saturday.
Kentucky Derby 2023 post positions and updated odds:
1. Hit Show (26-1)
2. Verifying (16-1)
3. Two Phil's (8-1)
4. Confidence Game (17-1)
5. Tapit Trice (9-2)
6. Kingsbarns (10-1)
7. Reincarnate (13-1)
8. Mage (18-1)
9.
Skinner(scratched)
10.
Practical Move(scratched)
11. Disarm (25-1)
12. Jace's Road (32-1)
13. Sun Thunder (30-1)
14. Angel of Empire (9-2)
15.
Forte(scratched)
16. Raise Cain (30-1)
17. Derma Sotogake (7-1)
18. Rocket Can (27-1)
19.
Lord Miles(scratched)
20.
Continuar(scratched)
21. Cyclone Mischief (30-1)
22. Mandarin Hero (21-1)
23. King Russell (31-1)
(Odds updated as of 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday)
Kentucky Derby 2023 jockeys and horses:
Junior Alvarado: Rocket Can
Rafael Bejarano: King Russell
Javier Castellano: Mage
Gerardo Corrales: Raise Cain
Manny Franco: Hit Show
Tyler Gaffalione: Verifying
Florent Geroux: Jace’s Road
James Graham: Confidence Game
Brian Hernandez Jr.: Sun Thunder
Kazushi Kimura: Mandarin Hero
Christophe Lemaire: Derma Sotogake
Jareth Loveberry: Two Phil's
Jose Ortiz: Kingsbarns
Flavien Prat: Angel of Empire
Joel Rosario: Disarm
Luis Saez: Tapit Trice
John Velazquez: Reincarnate
Irad Ortiz Jr.: Cyclone Mischief
Let’s review: Here’s the best way to watch the Kentucky Derby
Peacock