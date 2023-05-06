How to watch the Kentucky Derby today: Channel, race time, updated odds, Forte scratched and more

Grab your most dramatic hat or a delicious mint julep and let's giddy up and get ready to watch the 149th Kentucky Derby today. This year’s derby has already bucked expectations, with several major shakeups in the original 20-horse field. Forte, the betting favorite, was the latest horse to be scratched following a Saturday morning workout. Irad Ortiz Jr., the jockey who was scheduled to ride Forte, has moved to Cyclone Mischief.

Forte joined Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner as contenders who were already removed from the race roster. Horses Mandarin Hero, Cyclone Mischief and King Russell have been subbed in as alternates. There are now 18 horses scheduled to run in Saturday's Kentucky Derby.

Getting ready to watch this year's Run for the Roses? The Triple Crown kickoff will air on NBC this year, meaning you won’t need to be down south to enjoy the equestrian festivities. Cord cutter? No worries: You can stream the event live on Peacock or Sling Blue (more info on each below). Whether you’re throwing a Derby party or planning to bet on your favorite horse, here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Kentucky Derby, including the latest odds and news, an updated roster, how to watch or stream the derby without cable and more.

You can get last-minute updates and follow all the action here with our live blog.

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Race start time: 6:57 p.m ET

Location: Churchill Downs

TV: NBC

Streaming:

Best Value Peacock $5 at Peacock

For cord cutters who want more Sling Blue $20 at Sling TV

What channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

The most exciting two minutes in sports will be easier than ever to watch this year, with a record 7.5 hours of race day coverage scheduled to air on NBC and stream on Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6. You can also watch the race via NBC on Yahoo Sports.

The Derby Day coverage actually kicked off on Friday, May 5. Across two days of coverage, NBC will present a total of 15 live races from Churchill Downs.

If you already have access to NBC, then you should be off and running! No need to keep reading. But if you’re not sure how to tune in to NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage in 2023, then hold your horses and check out our suggestions for the best way to watch the race below, including streaming, cable and more.

(Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Peacock Starting at just $5 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including this year’s Kentucky Derby! You’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” and even recent theatrical releases like “Cocaine Bear” and “M3GAN.” For $10 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC Channel (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $5 at Peacock

Other ways to watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Sling Blue You can stream the Kentucky Derby on NBC through Sling TV’s Blue tier. With no long-term contract, a 50% discount on your first month and 40 other channels to enjoy, Sling Blue is an easy option for cord cutters who may be missing their cable package, but have no desire to go back to paying the big bill that comes along with it. Along with NBC, Sling Blue includes USA, Food Network, MSNBC, Fox and more. $20 at Sling TV

Forte scratched just hours from 2023 Kentucky Derby

Forte was pulled from the Derby after a veterinary inspection and workout Saturday morning. The final decision was made by the state veterinarian.

Forte had been watched carefully ever since he stepped awkwardly during a workout on Thursday.

Who is now the favorite to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Forte, a horse trained by Todd Pletcher, had been widely seen as the favorite to win this year's derby before he was scratched Saturday morning. With Forte's removal, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire shifted to 9-2 co-favorites as of 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Tapit Trice has an undefeated record in 2023. The horse won the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes in April and has wins in the Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby and in a claiming race at Gulfstream Park in February.

Angel of Empire won the Arkansas Derby on April 1 and also won the Risen Star in February.

However, audiences love a dark horse, and there will certainly be plenty of people looking to place bets on a less obvious candidate this Saturday.

Kentucky Derby 2023 post positions and updated odds:

1. Hit Show (26-1)

2. Verifying (16-1)

3. Two Phil's (8-1)

4. Confidence Game (17-1)

5. Tapit Trice (9-2)

6. Kingsbarns (10-1)

7. Reincarnate (13-1)

8. Mage (18-1)

9. Skinner (scratched)

10. Practical Move (scratched)

11. Disarm (25-1)

12. Jace's Road (32-1)

13. Sun Thunder (30-1)

14. Angel of Empire (9-2)

15. Forte (scratched)

16. Raise Cain (30-1)

17. Derma Sotogake (7-1)

18. Rocket Can (27-1)

19. Lord Miles (scratched)

20. Continuar (scratched)

21. Cyclone Mischief (30-1)

22. Mandarin Hero (21-1)

23. King Russell (31-1)

(Odds updated as of 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

Kentucky Derby 2023 jockeys and horses:

Junior Alvarado: Rocket Can

Rafael Bejarano: King Russell

Javier Castellano: Mage

Gerardo Corrales: Raise Cain

Manny Franco: Hit Show

Tyler Gaffalione: Verifying

Florent Geroux: Jace’s Road

James Graham: Confidence Game

Brian Hernandez Jr.: Sun Thunder

Kazushi Kimura: Mandarin Hero

Christophe Lemaire: Derma Sotogake

Jareth Loveberry: Two Phil's

Jose Ortiz: Kingsbarns

Flavien Prat: Angel of Empire

Joel Rosario: Disarm

Luis Saez: Tapit Trice

John Velazquez: Reincarnate

Irad Ortiz Jr.: Cyclone Mischief

Let’s review: Here’s the best way to watch the Kentucky Derby