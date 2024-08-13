How to watch the FedEx Cup golf tournament

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin August 15. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

With the PGA Tour's regular season now over, the FedEx Cup playoffs will begin this week with the first of three events, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, starting on August 15. In the FedEx Cup, players accrue points all throughout the regular season, and the top 70 are invited to play in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, held at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

The top 50 to come out of St. Jude's will be eligible for the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado. And the top 30 to finish BMW will compete in the grand finale, the Tour Championship. This year, Olympic gold medalist Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy lead the pack going into the St. Jude Championship, but there can be only one $25 million winner when it's all over.

All of this sweet FedEx Cup action will be delivered to fans on NBC, Golf Channel, ESPN+ and Peacock; which are just a few of the ways to watch the FedEx Cup on TV and streaming.

How to watch the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs:

Peacock Watch the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs $7.99/month at Peacock

Date: August 15 - September 1

TV channels: NBC, Golf Channel

Streaming: Peacock, ESPN+

When is the FedEx Cup?

The FedEx Cup playoffs will be held from August 15 through September 1. The first tournament of the playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, is held from August 15 - 18.

What channel is the FedEx Cup on?

The FedEx Cup will be broadcast on NBC and Golf Channel.

2024 FedEx Cup broadcast schedule:

Thursday, August 15: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock)

Friday, August 16: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock)

Saturday, August 17: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock); 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, August 18: 12-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Broadcast dates for the BMW and TOUR Championships are not yet available.

How to stream the FedEx Cup without cable:

While most of the tournament's biggest moments will be broadcast on NBC and Golf Channel, you can also catch the action on Peacock and on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

If you've cut the cord but don't have a Peacock subscription, NBC and Golf Channel are both also available with subscriptions to Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV.

What is the FedEx Cup?

The FedEx Cup is a season-long event. Golfers accumulate points based on their finish at every major tournament, and at the end of the season, the 70 players with the most points qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which consist of three tournaments:

The FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee (August 15 – 18)

The BMW Championship, Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado (August 22 – 25)

The TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia (August 29 – September 1)

What are the tee times for the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship?:

Tee times for the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship and subsequent tournaments are not yet available.

More ways to watch the 2024 FedEx Cup:

