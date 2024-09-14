Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight: Full card, where to stream for less and more

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga are set to face off in a Mexico vs. Puerto Rico showdown this Saturday. (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez returns to the ring this weekend to defend his three (WBA, WBC and WBO) super middleweight world championships against Edgar Berlanga. It'll be a Mexico vs. Puerto Rico showdown this Saturday, with a fight card that also features matchups between Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia, Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby, Rolando Romero and Manuel Jaimes and more. The Canelo vs. Berlanga fight will go down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET, with ring walks anticipated around 11 p.m. ET.

Are you ready to tune in? If you’re looking for ways to watch this pay-per-view exclusive fight, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight, including the full fight card, two different ways to stream the boxing match and more.

How to watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight:

Dazn Order Canelo vs. Berlanga $90 at DAZN

PPV on Amazon Prime Video Order Canelo vs. Berlanga $90 at Amazon

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Fight time (approximate): 11 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV channel/streaming: PPV via DAZN

When is the Álvarez vs. Berlanga fight?

Canelo Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga are facing off for Mexican Independence Day weekend. The fight will be held this Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The pair are expected to face off in the ring around 11 p.m. that evening.

What channel is the Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight on?

The boxing match between Alvarez and Berlanga will be available only through pay-per-view in the US. You can purchase the fight through DAZN, Amazon PPV or directly through PPV.com.

Where to watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight:

Dazn Order Canelo vs. Berlanga DAZN offers subscribers over 150 fights a year, plus crossover boxing, women's soccer, pool matches and more. New subscribers can order the fight for $89.99 and get their first week of DAZN completely free. $90 at DAZN

PPV on Amazon Prime Video Order Canelo vs. Berlanga You can order this PPV fight easily through Amazon Prime Video. If you're not already Prime member: Amazon Prime Video is the home of many hit shows and films, and the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. On top of ad-supported Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day 2024 sale event, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also upgrade to ad-free Amazon Prime Video for an additional $2.99 per month. $90 at Amazon

Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight card