How to watch the 2024 Paris Paralympics

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will begin on August 28 – here's how to tune in. (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

The 2024 Paralympic Games begin on August 28, and just like the Olympics, the entirety of the Games will be streamed on Peacock (and YouTube!). Select coverage of certain events will also be broadcast on CNBC, USA Network, and NBC throughout the competition.

The 2024 Paralympics will take place in Paris at many of the same venues, including the Eiffel Tower, the Chateau de Versailles and the Grand Palais. The Paralympics will feature more than 4,400 athletes competing in 22 sports, including para archery, para athletics, para badminton, blind football, boccia, para canoe, para cycling, para equestrian, goalball, para judo, para powerlifting, para rowing, shooting para sport, sitting volleyball, para swimming, para table tennis, para tae kwon do, para triathlon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair tennis.

The Paralympics Opening Ceremony will take place on August 28 at 2 p.m. EST. The spectacle will begin with a parade on the iconic Champs-Elysées. Thomas Jolly, who designed the epic, somewhat controversial Opening Ceremony of the Olympics is helming the Paralympics Opening Ceremony, too.

Here's how to watch the 2024 Summer Paralympics.

How to watch the Paris 2024 Paralympics:

Dates: Wednesday, August 28 – Sunday, September 8

Location: Paris, France

TV channels: CNBC, USA Network, and NBC

Streaming: Peacock, YouTube

Where can I stream the 2024 Summer Paralympics?:

You can watch every single Paralympic sport and event this summer on Peacock. The streaming service will offer a curated viewing experience for viewers with the Multiview which allows fans to watch up to four events at once and, drawing on the success of their Olympics coverage, will continue their daily highlight show called Gold Zone. There's also an official Paralympics YouTube channel that will be streaming every live event for free throughout the games and also offers Multiview, primers on every sport, athlete profiles, and more.

Where to watch the Paralympics on TV:

Select Paralympics events will also air on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC.

Starting at $8 a month, a Peacock subscription was the easiest way to stream all of the 2024 Olympics, and it'll be the easiest way to stream all of the Paralympics. On top of coverage of every Paralympic sport in 2024, you can catch NFL games, college football, Premier League, and access thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

Where to watch the Paralympics for free with a VPN?

While Peacock may be the most comprehensive place to watch the Paralympics (for a fee), and YouTube will offer free livestreams of events, there's another way to watch the Paralympics for free. You can stream free sports coverage from all around the world with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to another country's coverage of the Paralympics, a VPN can help you out. Australia's 9Now and England's Channel 4 are two options; simply change your VPN location to one of those country's to access their free coverage of the 2024 Paralympic Games. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

ExpressVPN offers "internet without borders," meaning you can tune into Paralympic coverage from all over the world rather than just what's available in the US. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location. ExpressVPN's added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN's 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Where can you watch the Paralympics:

Many countries will be broadcasting some or all of the Paralympics on their major national networks. Below is a sampling of a few countries and the networks where you can use a VPN to stream their content for free:

More ways to watch the 2024 Paralympics:

