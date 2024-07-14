How to watch the 2024 MLB Draft
Amidst all the action of MLB All-Star Week, it’s time for the 2024 MLB Draft. The Cleveland Guardians have the first pick in the Draft order this year. The draft will be held at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas. Some of the biggest prospective rookies currently are Travis Bazzana (Oregon State), Charlie Condon (Georgia) and Jac Caglianone (Florida). The three day Draft begins on Sunday, July 14 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.
DirecTV Choice
Watch the MLB Draft
Dates: July 14-16
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN, MLB Network
Streaming: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Fubo
When is the 2024 MLB Draft?
The MLB Draft kicks off amidst the action of All-Star Week on Sunday, July 14. The Draft will take place across three days, ending on July 16.
What channel is the MLB Draft on?
The 2024 MLB Day 1, Round One will start at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. Day 1, Round Two will jump over to ESPN+. Day 2 and 3 will both start at 12 p.m. ET, and will be available to watch on MLB TV and MLB.com.
DirecTV’s Choice tier will get you the essential channels for the 2024 MLB season, including MLB All-Star Week and the Draft on ESPN and MLBN. Right now, they're offering a month of their Sports Pack add-on (typically $14.99/month) for free when you sign up, plus three months of free Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax. The Choice tier typically starts at $109/month, but you can get the first three months for $99/month.
DirecTV also includes plenty of local and sports channels. And every DirecTV subscriber, regardless of tier, enjoys access to an unlimited cloud DVR. You can try DirecTV free before committing to the platform.
- Access to local RSNs
- Free month of Sports Pack add-on
- Three months of free Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax
- Most expensive subscription option
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ESPN, MLBN and ESPN+
2024 MLB Draft order:
First round:
Cleveland Guardians
Cincinnati Reds
Colorado Rockies
Oakland Athletics
Chicago White Sox
Kansas City Royals
St. Louis Cardinals
Los Angeles Angels
Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals
Detroit Tigers
Boston Red Sox
San Francisco Giants
Chicago Cubs
Seattle Mariners
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays
New York Mets
Toronto Blue Jays
Minnesota Twins
Baltimore Orioles
Los Angeles Dodgers
Atlanta Braves
San Diego Padres
New York Yankees
Philadelphia Phillies
Houston Astros
Arizona Diamondbacks
Texas Rangers
MLB All-Star Week broadcast schedule:
All times ET
July 12
HBCU Swingman Classic: 8 p.m. ET (MLB Network)
July 13
MLB All-Star Futures Game: 4 p.m. (MLB Network)
All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
July 14
2024 MLB Draft Presented by Nike: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
July 15
MLB Home Run Derby: 8 p.m. (ESPN)
July 16
MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show: Time TBD (MLB Network)
MLB All-Star Game: 8 p.m. (FOX)
More ways to watch the 2024 MLB Draft:
Fubo Elite
Watch ESPN and MLBN
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN
Sling TV Orange
Watch ESPN