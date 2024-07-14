Advertisement
How to watch the 2024 MLB Draft

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
LEXINGTON, KY - JUNE 09: Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana (37) in an NCAA super regional game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Kentucky Wildcats on June 9, 2024, at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana is one of the top prospects headed into the 2024 MLB Draft. (Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Amidst all the action of MLB All-Star Week, it’s time for the 2024 MLB Draft. The Cleveland Guardians have the first pick in the Draft order this year. The draft will be held at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas. Some of the biggest prospective rookies currently are Travis Bazzana (Oregon State), Charlie Condon (Georgia) and Jac Caglianone (Florida). The three day Draft begins on Sunday, July 14 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Dates: July 14-16

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, MLB Network

Streaming: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Fubo

The MLB Draft kicks off amidst the action of All-Star Week on Sunday, July 14. The Draft will take place across three days, ending on July 16.

The 2024 MLB Day 1, Round One will start at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. Day 1, Round Two will jump over to ESPN+. Day 2 and 3 will both start at 12 p.m. ET, and will be available to watch on MLB TV and MLB.com.

First round:

  1. Cleveland Guardians

  2. Cincinnati Reds

  3. Colorado Rockies

  4. Oakland Athletics

  5. Chicago White Sox

  6. Kansas City Royals

  7. St. Louis Cardinals

  8. Los Angeles Angels

  9. Pittsburgh Pirates

  10. Washington Nationals

  11. Detroit Tigers

  12. Boston Red Sox

  13. San Francisco Giants

  14. Chicago Cubs

  15. Seattle Mariners

  16. Miami Marlins

  17. Milwaukee Brewers

  18. Tampa Bay Rays

  19. New York Mets

  20. Toronto Blue Jays

  21. Minnesota Twins

  22. Baltimore Orioles

  23. Los Angeles Dodgers

  24. Atlanta Braves

  25. San Diego Padres

  26. New York Yankees

  27. Philadelphia Phillies

  28. Houston Astros

  29. Arizona Diamondbacks

  30. Texas Rangers

All times ET

July 12

HBCU Swingman Classic: 8 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

July 13

MLB All-Star Futures Game: 4 p.m. (MLB Network)

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

July 14

2024 MLB Draft Presented by Nike: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

July 15

MLB Home Run Derby: 8 p.m. (ESPN)

July 16

MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show: Time TBD (MLB Network)

MLB All-Star Game: 8 p.m. (FOX)

