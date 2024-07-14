Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana is one of the top prospects headed into the 2024 MLB Draft. (Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Amidst all the action of MLB All-Star Week, it’s time for the 2024 MLB Draft. The Cleveland Guardians have the first pick in the Draft order this year. The draft will be held at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas. Some of the biggest prospective rookies currently are Travis Bazzana (Oregon State), Charlie Condon (Georgia) and Jac Caglianone (Florida). The three day Draft begins on Sunday, July 14 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

How to watch the 2024 MLB Draft:

Dates: July 14-16

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, MLB Network

Streaming: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Fubo

When is the 2024 MLB Draft?

The MLB Draft kicks off amidst the action of All-Star Week on Sunday, July 14. The Draft will take place across three days, ending on July 16.

What channel is the MLB Draft on?

The 2024 MLB Day 1, Round One will start at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. Day 1, Round Two will jump over to ESPN+. Day 2 and 3 will both start at 12 p.m. ET, and will be available to watch on MLB TV and MLB.com.

2024 MLB Draft order:

First round:

Cleveland Guardians Cincinnati Reds Colorado Rockies Oakland Athletics Chicago White Sox Kansas City Royals St. Louis Cardinals Los Angeles Angels Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Detroit Tigers Boston Red Sox San Francisco Giants Chicago Cubs Seattle Mariners Miami Marlins Milwaukee Brewers Tampa Bay Rays New York Mets Toronto Blue Jays Minnesota Twins Baltimore Orioles Los Angeles Dodgers Atlanta Braves San Diego Padres New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies Houston Astros Arizona Diamondbacks Texas Rangers

MLB All-Star Week broadcast schedule:

All times ET

July 12

HBCU Swingman Classic: 8 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

July 13

MLB All-Star Futures Game: 4 p.m. (MLB Network)

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

July 14

2024 MLB Draft Presented by Nike: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

July 15

MLB Home Run Derby: 8 p.m. (ESPN)

July 16

MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show: Time TBD (MLB Network)

MLB All-Star Game: 8 p.m. (FOX)

