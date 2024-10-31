How to watch the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers victory parade tomorrow

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

After winning the 2024 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers players and coaches will celebrate with a parade this Friday. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games to clinch the 2024 MLB World Series title last night, and now it's time to celebrate. Though the Dodgers won the series in 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions there was no celebratory parade. Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernandez said in a post-game interview that after a lack of fanfare in 2020, he's ready to be celebrated. "I won a World Series and I didn’t have a parade. A parade is all I want," he stated. And a parade is what he'll get, on Friday, Nov. 1.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT at Gloria Molina Grand Park in front of Los Angeles City Hall and members of the Dodgers will travel atop double-decker buses along the 45-minute parade route, but television coverage, on MLB Network and local Los Angeles-area stations, will begin as early as 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Dodgers victory parade on Friday.

How to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Victory Parade:

Date: Friday, Nov. 1

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT

TV Channel: MLB Network and Los Angeles area channels including Spectrum SportsNet LA, CBS 2, NBC 4, KTLA 5, ABC 7, KCAL 9 and Fox 11

Streaming: Fubo, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, and more

Where to watch the Dodgers Victory Parade on TV:

The Dodgers victory parade will air nationally on the MLB Network. It will also be available on many Los Angeles area stations including Spectrum SportsNet LA, CBS 2, NBC 4, KTLA 5, ABC 7, KCAL 9 and Fox 11

Where to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers victory parade without cable:

The Dodgers victory parade will air on MLB Network and local LA stations including CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox, which can all be found on platforms including Fubo, Sling, DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV. It will also be available on MLB.com.

Who competed in the MLB World Series?

After winning the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians, the New York Yankees played National League Championship Series winners the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the New York Mets in a 4-2 series. The Dodgers defeated the Yankees in 5 games.

2024 MLB World Series Schedule and Results:

All Times ET.

Friday, Oct. 25

New York Yankees @ L.A. Dodgers, Game 1

Saturday, Oct. 26

New York Yankees @ L.A. Dodgers, Game 2

Monday, Oct. 28

L.A. Dodgers @ New York Yankees, Game 3

Tuesday, Oct. 29

L.A. Dodgers @ New York Yankees, Game 4

Wednesday, Oct. 30

L.A. Dodgers @ New York Yankees, Game 5

