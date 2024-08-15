How to watch the 2024-25 English Premier League season

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Casemiro and Manchester United open the Premier League season with a game against Fulham this Friday. (James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

It’s been a busy summer for soccer fans, with the Euro 2024 tournament, the Copa America and Olympic soccer (where the USWNT won gold!). And now, the Premier League is back. This Friday, Premier League soccer returns with an opening match between Manchester United and Fulham, kicking off at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in the U.S. In the U.S., every Premier League game is broadcast across a mix of NBC, USA Network and Peacock (with Spanish coverage of select games on Universo and Telemundo). Don't have cable? We’ve got you covered. Here’s what you’ll need to watch Premier League soccer in the U.S. this season.

How to watch the first Premier League game:

Date: Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game: Manchester United vs. Fulham

TV channel: USA Network, Universo

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, more

When does the Premier League season start?

After all the Olympic soccer action, fans won’t need to wait long to get back to their beloved Premier League games. The 2024-24 Premier League season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024 with a match between Manchester United and Fulham at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Premier League on in the U.S.?

Premier League games air across a mix of NBC, USA Network, Peacock and Universo. So to catch every game, you’ll need a mix of Peacock and cable or a live TV streaming service (or the help of a VPN).

How to watch Premier League soccer:

Starting at $8 a month, a Peacock subscription is an easy way to stream select Premier League games in the U.S. if you don't have cable. But that's not all it's good for! On top of coverage of the Premier League, you can catch NFL games, college football and access thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.

Premier League opening weekend schedule:

All times Eastern

Friday, Aug. 16

Man United vs. Fulham: 3:00 p.m. (USA, Universo)

Saturday, Aug. 17

Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool: 7:30 a.m. (USA, Universo)

Arsenal vs. Wolves: 10:00 a.m. (USA, Universo)

Everton vs. Brighton: 10:00 a.m. (Peacock)

Newcastle vs. Southampton: 10:00 a.m. (Peacock)

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth: 10:00 a.m. (Peacock)

West Ham vs. Aston Villa: 12:30 p.m. (Peacock, NBC, Universo)

Sunday, Aug. 18

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace: 9:00 a.m. (USA, Telemundo)

Chelsea vs. Man City: 11:30 a.m. (Peacock, USA, Telemundo)

Monday, Aug. 19

Leicester City vs. Tottenham: 3:00 p.m. (USA, Universo)

Ways to watch Premier League:

