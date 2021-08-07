How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

The Paralympics will officially kick off on August 24 in Tokyo. (Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images)

The Games may be coming to a close, but Tokyo is only half done hosting the 2020 Olympics.

The Paralympics will open in Tokyo later this month, meaning thousands more athletes, coaches and teams from more than 100 different countries will descend on Japan's capital city.

Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the Tokyo Paralympics:

When are the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games?

The Paralympics will kick off with the Opening Ceremony on August 24, and the Games will run through September 5.

The full schedule of events can be found here.

What events are at the Paralympics?

Over that nearly two week stretch, athletes will compete in 539 different events in 22 sports, including:

Archery

Track and field

Badminton

Boccia

Canoe Sprint

Cycling

Equestrian

5-a-side Soccer

Goalball

Judo

Powerlifting

Rowing

Shooting

Sitting Volleyball

Swimming

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Triathlon

Wheelchair Basketball

Wheelchair Fencing

Wheelchair Rugby

Wheelchair Tennis

Both badminton and taekwondo are making their Paralympics debut.

How can I watch the Paralympics?

Just like it did for the Olympics, NBC will air all of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Events can be seen on NBC, NBCSN, the Olympic Channel, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and on Peacock. The opening and closing ceremonies can be seen live on NBCSN.

In total, NBC is planning for roughly 1,200 hours of Paralympic coverage — an all-time record for the Games.

