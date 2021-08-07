How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
The Games may be coming to a close, but Tokyo is only half done hosting the 2020 Olympics.
The Paralympics will open in Tokyo later this month, meaning thousands more athletes, coaches and teams from more than 100 different countries will descend on Japan's capital city.
Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the Tokyo Paralympics:
When are the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games?
The Paralympics will kick off with the Opening Ceremony on August 24, and the Games will run through September 5.
The full schedule of events can be found here.
What events are at the Paralympics?
Over that nearly two week stretch, athletes will compete in 539 different events in 22 sports, including:
Archery
Track and field
Badminton
Boccia
Canoe Sprint
Cycling
Equestrian
5-a-side Soccer
Goalball
Judo
Powerlifting
Rowing
Shooting
Sitting Volleyball
Swimming
Table Tennis
Taekwondo
Triathlon
Wheelchair Basketball
Wheelchair Fencing
Wheelchair Rugby
Wheelchair Tennis
Both badminton and taekwondo are making their Paralympics debut.
How can I watch the Paralympics?
Just like it did for the Olympics, NBC will air all of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Events can be seen on NBC, NBCSN, the Olympic Channel, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and on Peacock. The opening and closing ceremonies can be seen live on NBCSN.
In total, NBC is planning for roughly 1,200 hours of Paralympic coverage — an all-time record for the Games.
